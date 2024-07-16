Duck Duck Eco Goods Launches Eco-Friendly Mealtime Essentials for Kids

News provided by

Duck Duck Books

Jul 16, 2024, 12:00 ET

SEATTLE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Duck Books and Duck Duck Eco Goods is proud to announce the launch of their new line of stainless steel lunchware for kids. Designed to be eco-friendly and easy to clean, these products include a bento box set, a soup and food jar, a bottle, and a set of child-safe cutlery.

The Little Eco Warriors™ Mealtime Essentials offers everything your child needs to have lunch at school or on the go. All of the products are leak-proof, dishwasher safe, and designed for small hands to open.

Key features of the Little Eco Warriors™ Mealtime Essentials include:

  • Food-Safe Materials: Constructed from stainless steel, Little Eco Warriors™ lunchwares are BPA-free, LFGB-certified, and FDA-certified, making it a safe and healthy choice for children.
  • Sustainable Design: The stainless steel construction of all the lunchwares provides a long lasting and eco-friendly alternative to disposable or plastic options, reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact.
  • Convenience for Kids and Parents: Lightweight and functional, all the lunchwares fit perfectly inside the Duck Duck Backpack, an original award-winning design which converts from a tethered backpack to an insulated lunch bag.

"I believe in shaping a sustainable future for our children through eco-friendly, plastic-free accessories," said Duck Duck Eco Goods Founder Serena Li. "Every choice we make today impacts tomorrow's world; let's empower our kids with products that nurture both their future and the planet."

Whether you're packing lunches for your child's summer camp, or a picnic in the park, Duck Duck Eco Goods' Little Eco Warriors™ Mealtime Essentials is the ultimate solution for keeping your meals organized and fresh.

Saying no to plastic has never been easier. For a limited time, Duck Duck Eco Goods is offering the stainless steel cutlery as a complimentary add-on with a purchase of any lunchware.

For more information, visit duckduckbooks.com/ecogoods.

About Duck Duck Eco Goods

Duck Duck Eco Goods is a MWBE certified designer of eco-friendly goods for children. Learn more at duckduckbooks.com/ecogoods

SOURCE Duck Duck Books

