Duck Meat Market size is set to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing global production of duck meat to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global duck meat market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Increasing global production of duck meat is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of cultivated meat. However, increasing popularity of vegan diet poses a challenge. Key market players include AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, Culver Duck Farms, Gressingham Foods, Grimaud Farms, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son Ltd., Kuhne Heitz Holland B.V., Luv a Duck Pty Ltd., Maple Leaf Farms Inc., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., Orvia, PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Surabhi Meat Traders, Upside Foods Inc., Westminster Meat Market Ltd., and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Fresh duck meat and Processed duck meat), and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Key companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, Culver Duck Farms, Gressingham Foods, Grimaud Farms, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son Ltd., Kuhne Heitz Holland B.V., Luv a Duck Pty Ltd., Maple Leaf Farms Inc., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., Orvia, PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Surabhi Meat Traders, Upside Foods Inc., Westminster Meat Market Ltd., and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global duck meat market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in cellular agriculture. Companies like Upside Foods, which raised USD400 million in April 2022, are leading this trend by producing cultured meat from multiple species, including duck. This eco-friendly process, which does not require animal slaughter, is expensive but has the potential to decrease animal meat consumption and tackle climate change. These developments are expected to positively impact the duck meat market during the forecast period.

The duck meat market is currently experiencing significant growth, with increasing demand for this protein source in various sectors. Consumers prefer duck meat for its rich taste and nutritional value. The production process involves raising ducks, feeding them properly, and processing the meat. Ducks are often raised in clusters, based in both rural and urban areas. The market includes various types of duck meat, such as whole duck, breasts, and legs. Exports to countries like China, the Middle East, and Europe are also on the rise. The market is expected to continue growing due to its versatility in various cuisines and the increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Market Challenges

The global duck meat market is expected to face significant challenges due to the increasing adoption of vegan diets. With a 300% increase in vegan population over the last decade, the demand for animal-based products, including duck meat, is decreasing. Vegan diets offer numerous health benefits such as fiber-rich, antioxidant-loaded, and high in plant-based proteins.

These diets aid in weight loss, improve kidney function, lower blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease. The trend of veganism is particularly popular among millennials in countries like Canada , the US, the UK, and others. This shift towards plant-based diets is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the global duck meat market.

The duck meat market faces several challenges in the production and supply chain. Duplicates, such as duplicate deliveries and duplicate orders, are a significant issue. Breaches, including data breaches and security breaches, also pose a threat to the industry. The lack of consistency in the supply of high-quality duck meat is another challenge. Procurement processes need improvement to ensure a steady supply of duck meat.

The use of technology, such as Pekin ducks and automated processes, can help address these challenges. However, the cost of implementing these technologies can be a barrier for some players in the market. Additionally, regulations and certifications, such as those from the USDA and FSIS, add complexity to the market. Overall, the duck meat market requires a strategic approach to address these challenges and ensure the delivery of high-quality, consistent, and secure products to consumers.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Fresh duck meat

2.2 Processed duck meat Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 Middle East and Africa

and 3.4 North America

3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel segment of the global duck meat market generates revenue through sales in hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, department stores, and independent retailers. In 2022, hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for the largest share due to their competitive pricing and wide variety of brands and SKUs. Department stores, as one-stop shopping solutions, also contribute significantly. The increasing number of these retail formats worldwide is expected to boost offline sales during the forecast period. Independent retailers, with their growing numbers, are also expected to drive market growth.

Research Analysis

The Duck Meat Market encompasses various types of duck meat, including those from lab-grown and cellular agriculture. Molecular agriculture plays a significant role in producing nutrient-dense duck meat, ensuring adequate levels of essential nutrients such as Niacin, Iron, Zinc, Phosphorus, Riboflavin, Vitamin B-6, Thiamine, Vitamin B-12, Folate, and Magnesium. Duck meat is widely consumed in the foodservice sector, with popular choices being chicken breasts and Pekin or Muscovy duck.

Processed duck meat, such as duck skin, is also in demand. Meat processors are continually innovating to meet consumer preferences, including those following a vegan diet. The market for duck meat is driven by increasing meat consumption and the growing popularity of nutrient-rich, alternative protein sources like cultured meat. Waterfowl, including farmed and wild ducks, are the primary sources for this market.

Market Research Overview

The Duck Meat Market encompasses the production, procurement, and distribution of duck meat globally. This market caters to various consumer preferences, with a focus on high-quality and sustainable farming practices. The demand for duck meat is driven by its rich taste and nutritional value, which includes high protein and essential minerals. The market is segmented based on types, such as Muscovy and Pekin ducks, and geographical regions.

Producers and suppliers employ modern techniques like intensive farming and free-range methods to meet the growing demand. Consumers prefer processed duck meat products like ham, sausages, and jerky, which offer convenience and versatility in cooking. The market faces challenges like disease outbreaks and stringent regulations, necessitating continuous innovation and adaptation. Overall, the Duck Meat Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

