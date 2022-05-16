Duck Meat Market Size to Grow by USD 1.59 bn | AJC International Inc. and AMI LLC sp.k Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics, Download our sample report

According to a recent market study by Technavio, the Duck Meat Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.59 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.74%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The duck meat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AJC International Inc. - The company offers bacon, breast, whole, wings, and more.

AMI LLC sp.k - The company offers Bone breast with duck skin, Duck legs, Duck fillet, and more.

BRF SA - The company offers Processes Frozen Duck and Processes Frozen Duck Frozen magrets.

Regional Market Outlook

The duck meat market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Malaysia are the key countries for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing global production of duck meat will drive the duck meat market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The fresh duck meat segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising availability of fresh duck meat through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels will drive the growth of the fresh duck meat market during the forecast period. The high demand for protein-rich food products and increased disposable income levels are also the key drivers of the segment.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Duck Meat Market Driver:

Increasing global production of duck meat:

The rise in the global demand for duck meat can be attributed to the increase in health benefits associated with its consumption. The expansion of the production capacities of major vendors impacts the growth of the global duck meat market. This increases the choices available to customers in the market. These factors directly impact the growth of the global duck meat market. APAC and Europe are the key producers of duck meat in the global duck meat market.

Duck Meat Market Trend:

Development of lab-grown meat:

The development of lab-grown meat is an eco-friendly process that does not involve the slaughter of animals. For instance, Memphis Meats focuses on producing lab-grown, eco-friendly duck meat. In March 2017, the company launched chicken and duck meat from poultry cells without animal slaughter. The company plans to invest in R&D measures and facility expansions.

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, Japan, France, Germany, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Gressingham Foods, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Memphis Meats, and Pepes Ducks Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

