Duck Meat Market to Grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026|Increasing global production of duck meat drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The duck meat market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period.

Global Duck meat market – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape - The global duck meat market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer duck meat in the market are AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp. k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, Lehnherr SA, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., MITMAR SP. Z O.O., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Stara Foods B.V., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Cargill Inc. - The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods.

The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers boneless leg, breast, drummet, wings, neck, and cooked parts of duck meat.

The company offers boneless leg, breast, drummet, wings, neck, and cooked parts of duck meat. BRF SA - The company offers frozen duck meat and magrets.

Duck Meat Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (fresh duck meat and processed duck meat) and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

The duck meat market share growth in the fresh duck meat segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing availability of fresh duck meat through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels will promote the growth of the fresh duck meat market. The key drivers of the segment are the high demand for protein-rich food products and increased disposable income levels are t

Geography Overview

By geography, the global duck meat market is segmented into APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global duck meat market.

APAC is estimated to account for 73% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In APAC, China , Japan and Malaysia are the key markets for the duck meat market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and African regions. In APAC rising global production of duck meat will promote the duck meat market growth over the forecast period.

Duck Meat Market – Market Dynamics

Key Duck Meat Market Driver

The increasing global production of duck meat is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global duck meat market. The expansion of production capacities by major vendors is a significant driver influencing the growth of the global duck meat market. The increasing global demand for duck meat, driven by its associated health benefits, is supported by the expansion efforts of these vendors. This expansion not only caters to the rising demand but also provides customers with a wider range of choices in the market. These factors directly impact the growth of the global duck meat market. APAC holds the largest share in duck meat production globally, while Europe is also a notable producer. Countries such as China, France, the US, and Australia are prominent players in the global duck meat market. For instance, in December 2019, Ulybino Poultry Farm Company, a major poultry producer in Russia, announced plans to establish a duck meat production unit in the Novosibirsk region. Such investments are expected to contribute to the growth of the global duck meat market throughout the forecast period.

Key Duck Meat Market Trend

The development of lab-grown meat is an emerging trend supporting market growth. The development of lab-grown meat using cellular agriculture is a significant trend that will influence the growth of the global duck meat market. This eco-friendly process eliminates the need for animal slaughter, distinguishing it from conventional meat production methods. Memphis Meats, a company focused on producing lab-grown duck meat, has attracted investments from notable figures such as Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Tyson Ventures. In March 2017, Memphis Meats successfully launched chicken and duck meat grown from poultry cells without animal slaughter. Another example is the agreement signed between Maharashtra, the Institute of Chemical Technology, and the Good Food Institute (GFI) in February 2019 to establish a Center for Excellence in Cellular Agriculture, aiming to offer test samples of lab-grown meat by 2020. Cargill has also invested in Memphis Meats, contributing to its growth. The company has raised approximately $17 million and plans to allocate resources to research and development initiatives as well as facility expansions. These advancements in clean meat production initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the global poultry meat market during the forecast period.

Key Duck Meat Market Challenge

The increasing popularity of the vegan diet is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The global poultry meat market faces a significant challenge due to the increasing popularity of vegan diets. Over the past decade, the number of people choosing vegan food options has risen by 300%. The growing availability of vegan choices further contributes to the rise of veganism. Vegan diets offer several health benefits, including a rich source of fiber, antioxidants, and healthy plant-based proteins. They are also high in essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and E. Vegan diets have been associated with weight reduction, as vegans generally have lower body mass indexes (BMIs) and tend to be thinner compared to non-vegans. In the US, approximately 2%-6% of the population follows a vegetarian diet, while in Canada, around 3 million people have adopted a vegan lifestyle. The increasing vegan population poses a potential decrease in the demand for poultry meat and meat-based products, which can negatively impact the growth of the poultry meat market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Duck Meat Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the duck meat market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the duck meat market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the duck meat market across APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , North America , and South America

, and , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of duck meat market vendors

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries China, Japan, Malaysia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, Lehnherr SA, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., MITMAR SP. Z O.O., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Stara Foods B.V., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

