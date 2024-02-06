Duck Meat Market to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, AJC International Inc. and AMI LLC sp.k emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The duck meat market is set to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 2.94% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The market is segmented by distribution channel (Offline and Online), product (Fresh duck meat, and Processed duck meat), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, Culver Duck Farms, Gressingham Foods, Grimaud Farms, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son Ltd., Kuhne Heitz Holland B.V., Luv a Duck Pty Ltd., Maple Leaf Farms Inc., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., Orvia, PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Surabhi Meat Traders, Upside Foods Inc., Westminster Meat Market Ltd., and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD. are key company offerings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2023-2027

AJC International Inc. - The company offers meat products such as bacon, breast meat, and necks.

The health benefits of duck meat is a key factor driving growth. The health benefits of duck meat, including its high nutritional value with essential amino acids and fatty acids, have led to increased awareness and demand. Duck meat is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and has a balanced omega-6 to omega-3 ratio. It also contains thiamine, which supports the circulatory and nervous systems.

Growing advancements in precision and genetic farming is a primary trend shaping the growth.

is a primary trend shaping the growth. The increasing popularity of vegan diets is a significant challenge in restricting growth.

The duck meat market analysis includes distribution channel (Offline and Online), product (Fresh duck meat, and Processed duck meat), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

The growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The meat products market utilizes various offline formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, clubhouse stores, and independent retailers. Market players invest in store expansion and employ strategies like competitive pricing, diverse assortments, and attractive displays. Major players like Walmart and Target operate in popular formats such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, while department stores and independent retailers also play significant roles in the offline distribution of meat products.

The duck meat market covers the following areas:

Duck Meat Benefits

Duck meat offers several benefits and is used in various culinary applications. It is a popular choice in the poultry industry, with duck farming supporting the production of duck meat products. Processed duck products cater to diverse culinary uses, contributing to the global duck meat market trends. Duck meat is known for its nutrition, providing a source of protein and other essential nutrients. Organic duck meat is also available, meeting the demand for sustainable and specialty duck meat products. Duck meat is used in a variety of dishes and recipes, reflecting regional preferences and culinary traditions. The international duck meat market involves a supply chain that supports duck meat production, processing, and exports to meet global demand.

