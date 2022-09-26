Duck Meat Market to Record 2.88% CAGR, Increasing Global Production of Duck Meat to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Duck Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The duck meat market size is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

The increasing global production of duck meat is driving the growth of the market. Major market vendors are expanding their production capacities. The demand for duck meat is increasing globally owing to its associated health benefits. APAC is the biggest producer of duck meat in the global duck meat market. Europe is also a key producer. France, the US, China, and Australia are some of the prominent duck meat producers. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global duck meat market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, Lehnherr SA, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, LuCanard, MITMAR SP. Z O.O., Maple Leaf Farms Inc., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Stara Foods B.V., Pepes Ducks Ltd., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AJC International Inc. - The company offers breast, necks, wings, and bacon of duck meat.

The company offers breast, necks, wings, and bacon of duck meat. AMI LLC sp.k - The company offers packaged gourmet duck meat.

The company offers packaged gourmet duck meat. BRF SA - The company offers frozen duck meat and magrets.

The company offers frozen duck meat and magrets. Cargill Inc. - The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods.

The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers boneless leg, breast, drummet, wings, neck, and cooked parts of duck meat.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance and industry position scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players, including growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into fresh duck meat and processed duck meat. The fresh duck meat segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising availability of fresh duck meat through hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising availability of fresh duck meat through hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , North America , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing global production of duck meat. In addition, this market will grow at a faster rate than other regions. Japan , China , and Malaysia are the key countries for the duck meat market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Camel Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The camel meat market share is expected to increase by USD 74.5 million from 2021 to 2026.

Processed Red Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The processed red meat market share is expected to increase by USD 159.98 billion from 2021 to 2026

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Malaysia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, Lehnherr SA, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., MITMAR SP. Z O.O., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Stara Foods B.V., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Fresh duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fresh duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fresh duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fresh duck meat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fresh duck meat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Processed duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Processed duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Processed duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Processed duck meat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Processed duck meat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AJC International Inc.

Exhibit 89: AJC International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AJC International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AJC International Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AMI LLC sp.k

Exhibit 92: AMI LLC sp.k - Overview



Exhibit 93: AMI LLC sp.k - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: AMI LLC sp.k - Key offerings

10.5 BRF SA

Exhibit 95: BRF SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: BRF SA - Business segments



Exhibit 97: BRF SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: BRF SA - Segment focus

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 99: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Exhibit 103: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview



Exhibit 104: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key news



Exhibit 106: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus

10.8 Gressingham Foods

Exhibit 108: Gressingham Foods - Overview



Exhibit 109: Gressingham Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Gressingham Foods - Key offerings

10.9 LuCanard

Exhibit 111: LuCanard - Overview



Exhibit 112: LuCanard - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: LuCanard - Key offerings

10.10 Maple Leaf Farms Inc.

Exhibit 114: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Pepes Ducks Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Pepes Ducks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Pepes Ducks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Pepes Ducks Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Upside Foods Inc.

Exhibit 120: Upside Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Upside Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Upside Foods Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio