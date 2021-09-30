Duck Meat Market to Register Growth of USD 1.60 Bn from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Gressingham Foods, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Memphis Meats, and Pepes Ducks Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the health benefits of duck meat and increasing import and export of duck meat will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing popularity of vegan diet will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Duck Meat Market is segmented as below:

Product

Fresh Duck Meat



Processed Duck Meat

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our duck meat market report covers the following areas:

Duck Meat Market size

Duck Meat Market trends

Duck Meat Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing global production of duck meat as one of the prime reasons driving the duck meat market growth during the next few years.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Duck Meat Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Duck Meat Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist duck meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the duck meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the duck meat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of duck meat market vendors

Duck Meat Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 2.59% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 2.74% Historical Data: 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 103 Incremental growth: $ 1.60 Billion Segments covered: Product; Geography By Product Fresh duck meat Processed duck meat By Region APAC Europe MEA North America South America

