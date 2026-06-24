DUCK® TAPE AND DIY: AS AMERICAN AS APPLE PIE

New survey from Duck ® brand reveals family fixes are a cherished American tradition

AVON, Ohio, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 250 years, generations of fixers have passed down a very American tradition: don't replace it, repair it. New research from Duck® brand, maker of Duck Tape® brand duct tape, finds that 87% of Americans say their family philosophy is rooted in resourcefulness—the belief that most things can be fixed with the right tools and know-how. In fact, when asked which phrase sounds most like their family, the top answer (29%) was simple: "We can totally fix this."

The do-it-yourself habit is inherited. Seven in ten say watching or assisting a family member with home repairs during childhood shaped how they approach fixing things today, and 63% report that a parent was known as the go-to problem solver around the house. Nearly half (47%) credit Dad for teaching them how to make repairs, but the survey says that he's also most likely to turn a simple fix into an all-day affair (30%) and most likely to say, "Don't throw it away, we can fix it" (38%).

From yard work to seasonal decorating, 58% work on DIY and repair projects with family members at least once a month. It's not just about getting the job done, either—81% have kept a broken item purely for sentimental value, hoping to fix it one day. Maybe that's because 76% say it was a repair project that brought them closer to a family member in the first place.

DIY and duct tape are as American as apple pie. Ninety-three percent of Americans have purchased duct tape in the past two years—more than any other tape, including packing tape (76%) and painter's tape (59%). With generations of know-how on their side, 98% report using duct tape as a trusted repair solution and, when asked to choose between glue, zip ties and other basic tools, 51% selected duct tape as their #1 item for a quick fix. Once duct tape is on the job, it tends to stay there—one in five admit a 'temporary' duct tape fix became a permanent one.

"Whether it's a parent passing down their toolbox or a quick solution that turns into a forever fix, repair has always been part of how American families take care of each other," said Kerry Haugh, Director of Product Marketing, Duct Tapes at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "At Duck® brand, we see that spirit every day—the confidence that 'we can totally fix this.' That's why we're committed to creating tough, reliable and cost-effective tools for every repair. As DIY projects evolve, Duck Tape® always rises to the challenge."

Half of Americans have followed in Dad's footsteps and passed down the fix-it mindset to younger family members, while 27% have plans to do the same. Roughly a third (32%) say Gen X and Baby Boomers tie for the "handiest" title—but don't underestimate Gen Z (7%). The newest generation of renters and homeowners is armed with a new tool of the trade. A nod to the YouTube tutorial era, 19% of Americans say, "I watched a video on this" is the repair phrase that sounds most like their family.

This semi quincentennial year, DIYers can keep the home of the brave looking red, white and beautiful using Duck Max Strength® Brand Duct Tape, an easy-to-tear tape that's tough enough for every repair, and Color Duck Tape®, a heavy-duty tape for discreet and aesthetic fixes.

For more Duck Tape® DIY inspiration, visit https://www.duckbrand.com/home-and-diy/home-diy.

*Survey conducted by Duck® brand in June 2026 polled 1,000 DIYers to learn about home improvement skills and family fix-it culture.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

SOURCE Duck® Brand