VOTING NOW OPEN FOR 2026 STUCK AT PROM® SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST AS DUCK® BRAND UNVEILS TOP 10 STUDENT FINALISTS

Student designers transform Duck Tape® into standout prom looks for the chance to win a $10,000 in scholarship as public voting begins.

AVON, Ohio, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From rolls of tape to runway-worthy fashion, Duck Tape® sparked creativity and storytelling in this year's Stuck At Prom® Scholarship Contest. Today, Duck® Brand unveils the Top 10 finalists of its 26th annual competition, showcasing students' imaginative Duck Tape® designs as they compete for a $10,000 scholarship.

"Across this year's Top 10 finalists, students transformed Duck Tape® into truly standout designs, each one reflecting a unique point of view, from intricate construction to bold color combinations and detailed accessories," says Alison Wills, senior product manager of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets Duck® Brand. "The level of craftsmanship and creativity among this group is exceptional, and we're excited to see which designs stick with voters."

Selected by a panel of judges from 161 dress and tux submissions, the finalists used Duck Tape® to craft runway-ready looks featuring bold color contrasts and intricate DIY accessories. These finalists' creations showcase everything from whimsical, narrative-driven designs and Old Hollywood-inspired embellishments to voluminous hoop skirts, avant-garde tailoring and Americana motifs.

2026 Stuck at Prom® Dress Finalists:

Sophie Chai (Union City, California)

35 rolls & 250 hours

Victoria Elizalde (San Antonio, Texas)

37 rolls & 113 hours

Calina Morgan (Poulsbo, Washington)

29 rolls & 87 hours

Rio Larson (Boise, Idaho)

56 rolls & 760 hours

Kaitlyn Bowden (Odenville, Alabama)

17 rolls & 140 hours

2026 Stuck at Prom® Tux Finalists:

Jeremiah Constantine (Westland, Michigan)

46 rolls & 61 hours

Parker Nye (Tiffan, Ohio)

22 rolls & 25 hours

Matthew Bissada (Encino, California)

27 rolls & 208 hours

Aiden Mattauszek (Alexandria, Virginia)

27 rolls & 106 hours

Imogen Curry (Hillsborough, North Carolina)

21 rolls & 109 hours

From now through July 13, the public can vote for their favorite prom looks to help determine this year's First Prize winners. The top-voted dress and tux will each receive a $10,000 scholarship, with winners announced on or around July 20.

The eight runners-up will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and a Duck® Brand prize pack valued at $100, with three finalists earning an additional $1,000 in the following special categories:

Runway Worthy for the trendiest or most fashion-forward design

for the trendiest or most fashion-forward design Most Inspiring for the dress or tux with the best use of culture or the most inspiring story behind its creation

for the dress or tux with the best use of culture or the most inspiring story behind its creation Trust E.'s Choice for the entry that is most favored by the judges

New this year, entries featuring patriotic elements will also be considered for the Red, White & Made By You award, with four standout designs each receiving a $250 cash prize announced alongside the First Prize winners.

Visit StuckAtProm.com to cast your vote daily for the best dress and tux and learn more about the 26th annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest.

Open to legal U.S. residents, including DC, PR & all U.S. territories & possessions (excl MD, CO, NE &ND) and legal residents of Canada (excl. Quebec) ("Eligibility Area"); who are at least 14 years or older & enrolled in a high school or home school association at the high-school level during the 2025-2026 school year. Begins 12:00 p.m. ET on March 25, 2026 and ends 12:00:00 PM ET on July 13, 2026. See full rules and entry details at https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/official-rules. Void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited. Sponsor: Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® Brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

SOURCE Duck® Brand