DUCK® BRAND ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2026 STUCK AT PROM® SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

Student designers transform Duck Tape ® into award-winning prom fashions, earning scholarships and special recognition in the new Red, White & Made By You category.

AVON, Ohio, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of hours, dozens of rolls of Duck Tape® and countless creative details all led to this moment. Duck® Brand today crowns Sophie C. of Union City, California, and Jeremiah C. of Westland, Michigan, as the First Prize winners of the 2026 Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. Together, their designs rose to the top of this year's competition, earning recognition for their creativity, craftsmanship and originality.

Sophie C., with her standout pink cake gown, and Jeremiah C., with his red-carpet-worthy tuxedo ensemble, each are awarded a $10,000 scholarship for their work planning, crafting and campaigning after many months.

The remaining eight runners-up will each receive $1,000 cash prize as well as Duck® Brand prize packs worth $100 for their hard work and creativity. Additionally, three of the runners-up have been honored with a Judge's Choice Award worth $1,000. Calina M. of Poulsbo, Washington, wins Runway Worthy for her black-and-white polka-dot gown. Rio L. of Boise, Idaho, earned the Trust E.'s Choice Award for her vibrant bird-inspired ensemble, which reflected her passion for wildlife and stood out as a favorite among the judges. Finally, Imogen C. of Hillsborough, North Carolina, won the Most Inspiring Award for her tuxedo featuring white wings, a design symbolizing her limitless ambition.

The remaining finalists were Kaitlyn B. of Odenville, Alabama, Victoria E. of San Antonio, Texas, Parker N. of Tiffin, Ohio, Matthew B. of Encino, California and Aiden M. of Alexandria, Virginia.

"The talent and imagination displayed in this year's Stuck at Prom® contest was truly inspiring," says Alison Wills, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets Duck® Brand. "Students spent hundreds of hours turning ordinary rolls of Duck® Brand duct tape into extraordinary designs that reflect their personalities, passions and artistic vision. We're also excited to recognize creativity through our new Red, White & Made By You Award, which gave students a unique way to celebrate America's 250th birthday while showcasing their craftsmanship."

Learn more about this year's Stuck At Prom® First Prize winners:

2026 Stuck At Prom® First Prize Dress Winner: Sophie C.

Sophie C. spent 250 hours and used 35 rolls of Duck Tape® to create her pink, strawberry cake-inspired design. "The strawberry cake design also represents my relationship with femininity and beauty growing up," Sophie says, "When I was younger, I felt pressure to feel pretty, sweet and perfect, almost like girls were expected to be decorated and admired like a strawberry cake. Over time, I learned that I don't have to force myself into anyone's idea of beauty. This dress shows both that pressure and my growth towards accepting myself."

Sophie's design turned heads with its standout hoop-skirt silhouette and unique accessories. The dress features a collection of duct tape-crafted accessories, including an oversized fork, a pink-and-white headband and matching heels that echo the dress's whimsical confection-inspired detailing.

2026 Stuck At Prom® First Prize Tux Winner: Jeremiah C.

Jeremiah C. showcased red and black runway-inspired couture after spending 61 hours and using 46 rolls of Duck Tape® to bring his creation to life. "I've always been interested in fashion, even as a kid. No one could tell me what to wear," said Jeremiah. "I wanted the final look to feel modern, bold and artistic while still functioning as a wearable garment. This experience strengthened my passion for fashion and pushed me to think creatively about construction, materials and storytelling through design."

Jeremiah's design wowed voters with its use of metallic Duck Tape® to create fashion-forward chains, bracelets and a belt. Featuring a floor-length red cape and red and black patterned trousers, Jeremiah delivered a dramatic, red-carpet-worthy look.

New This Year: Students Bring Red, White and Blue to Stuck at Prom®

This year, Stuck at Prom® honors four designs with the Red, White & Made By You award, created in recognition of America's 250th birthday. These designs stood out for their patriotic flair and featured stars-and-stripes motifs, eagle wings, constitutional-era fashions and inspiration from classic green army men. Cole S. of Yorkville, Wisconsin, Marina N. of Dallas, Texas, Tanner D. of Mission Viejo, California and Emma F. of Madison, Kansas will each receive a $250 cash prize in recognition of their creativity and patriotic spirit.

For photos of this year's winning designs and more information about the 26th annual Duck® Brand Stuck At Prom® Scholarship Contest, visit StuckAtProm.com.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® Brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone–from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

Open to legal U.S. residents, including DC, PR & all U.S. territories & possessions (excl MD, CO, NE & ND) and legal residents of Canada (excl. Quebec) ("Eligibility Area"); who are at least 14 years or older & enrolled in a high school or home school association at the high-school level during the 2025-2026 school year. Begins 12:00 PM ET on March 25, 2026 and ends 12:00:00 PM ET on July 13, 2026. See full rules and entry details at https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom. Void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited. Sponsor: Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

SOURCE Duck® Brand