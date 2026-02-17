Ducker Carlisle Named One of America's Top Management Consulting Firms 2026

Independent Recognition by Business Insider Validates Strategic Excellence and Client Value

TROY, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducker Carlisle, a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm focused on automotive, industrial equipment, building and construction and private equity, has been named one of Business Insider's America's Top Management Consulting Firms 2026. The recognition is based on direct feedback from more than 25,000 professionals who work with consulting firms as hiring decision-makers and project collaborators.

The evaluation assessed firms across 15 industries and 14 practice areas on six key performance areas: strategic insight and innovation, measurable impact and outcomes, team expertise and collaboration, transparency and communication, value for investment, and adaptability and customization. The ranking incorporated third-party validation from credible industry sources and comprehensive media monitoring to ensure ethical and legal compliance.

This distinctive methodology highlights the value of Business Insider's assessment. Rather than relying on brand awareness or self-submitted data, the ranking is based on direct client experience, feedback from professionals who served on hiring committees that selected consulting firms, and team members who worked on projects. This approach gives clients an objective measure of consulting excellence grounded in real outcomes and measurable business impact.

"This recognition is especially meaningful as it comes from the clients and professionals we work with every day," said Joanne Ulnick, Ducker Carlisle Interim CEO. "Being recognized for strategic insight, measurable impact and value for investment by the decision-makers who select consulting partners and the teams who work alongside them reinforces our commitment to delivering tangible results. This shows our evidence-based, industry-specific approach sets us apart and reinforces our partnership with clients, as we work together to pursue growth and solve business challenges, with lasting impact."

Ducker Carlisle's services span research and analytics, industry-specific benchmarking, strategy consulting, pricing solutions, AI and data analytics, supply chain optimization, and both buy-side and sell-side M&A support for private equity firms and corporate clients.

Ducker Carlisle has developed these capabilities over 65 years and today serves leading U.S. and global clients in the automotive, heavy truck & equipment, industrial, building and construction and private equity firms.

