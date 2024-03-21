Ducklings Early Learning Center Opens Its New Location in Downingtown, PA

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Center, a renowned provider of quality childcare and preschool education, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Downingtown West. With a commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a love for learning, Ducklings Early Learning Center is now welcoming families in the Downingtown area to enroll their children in its comprehensive childcare and preschool programs.

Boasting a 1,000-square-foot indoor gym, a fully curated library, certified teachers, and a therapy room for students, the center provides a nurturing environment for children aged six weeks to five years. Situated in the heart of Downingtown West, it offers childcare and preschool programs tailored to meet the individual needs of each child. With a comprehensive curriculum, cutting-edge Zono sanitizing systems, a commitment to no screen time in classrooms, and owners on-site, the center ensures a quality education.

To celebrate the opening, Ducklings Early Learning Center hosted a grand opening event on March 18th attended by over 80 families. The festivities included visits from the Easter Bunny, face painters, an egg hunt, and a food truck. Families are invited to visit Ducklings Early Learning Center in Downingtown West and experience the difference firsthand.

Understanding that selecting the right childcare center is a significant decision, the center encourages families to schedule a tour of the facility, meet the staff, and learn more about the programs offered. Additionally, the Downingtown West location is actively seeking part-time preschool and toddler care teachers to join their passionate team.

Learn more about Ducklings Early Learning Center in Downingtown West at ducklingselc.com/locations/downingtown-west .

About Ducklings Early Learning Center Downingtown West

Hitesh and Darshika Sanghani are the dedicated owners of Ducklings Early Learning Center, Downingtown West. As proud Chester County residents for over a decade, they share a deep passion for education and a profound love for children. They actively participate in school activities for their children and understand the importance of holistic child development. Their motto, "Nurturing Dreams, Cultivating Futures," reflects their mission of creating a supportive and enriching space for every child.

Contact Information

Hitesh Sanghani

[email protected]

(610) 836-1472

