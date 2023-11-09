Duckpin Announces Strategic Shift in Client Services on 10th Anniversary

BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade of creativity and innovation has led Duckpin, the Baltimore-based digital creative and brand design agency, to a momentous 10-year anniversary milestone. From its humble beginnings, operating as a three-person team from one partner's guest bedroom, Duckpin has navigated a remarkable journey, transforming into a leading force in the marketing industry. This significant anniversary not only marks a decade of excellence but also signals a significant shift in how Duckpin approaches client services.

In line with its commitment to serving clients' evolving needs, Duckpin has made a strategic decision to split off its performance marketing services into a dedicated agency, 7ten. This transition allows Duckpin to focus more on elevated brand building and communications while 7ten hones its expertise in lead generation. Co-existing as sister agencies, Duckpin and 7ten continue to work together seamlessly, providing clients with comprehensive marketing solutions that span from brand development to data-driven lead generation. This synergy between the two agencies ensures that clients receive the best of both worlds, addressing the challenges of modern business effectively.

Duckpin's journey over the past decade has been marked by numerous accomplishments, including collaborations with well-known clients and successful projects. Some of Duckpin's notable clients include Under Armour, BioHub Maryland, Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and Charm City Run. These partnerships have allowed Duckpin to showcase its creativity and expertise in helping clients achieve their goals and connect with their audiences.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Managing Partner Andrew Woods stated, "Our journey from a small creative agency to a full-service marketing powerhouse has been nothing short of extraordinary. As we celebrate a decade of creativity, fostering innovation, and achieving new heights in the years to come."

For additional information about the agency and to see updates, please follow Duckpin on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Duckpin:

Duckpin is a dynamic brand communications agency grounded in grit and powered by design. We harness big ideas to ignite growing brands. We're a multifaceted creative and marketing vehicle, strategically advancing the goals of nationally recognized brands and local favorites through design, development, and digital marketing. Our success is built on collaboration and communication with our experienced team of Rollers and clients. Roll with us.

Contact:

Taylor Caplan

taylor.c@rollwithduckpin.com

SOURCE Duckpin