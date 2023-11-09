Duckpin Announces Strategic Shift in Client Services on 10th Anniversary

News provided by

Duckpin

09 Nov, 2023, 07:45 ET

BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade of creativity and innovation has led Duckpin, the Baltimore-based digital creative and brand design agency, to a momentous 10-year anniversary milestone. From its humble beginnings, operating as a three-person team from one partner's guest bedroom, Duckpin has navigated a remarkable journey, transforming into a leading force in the marketing industry. This significant anniversary not only marks a decade of excellence but also signals a significant shift in how Duckpin approaches client services.

In line with its commitment to serving clients' evolving needs, Duckpin has made a strategic decision to split off its performance marketing services into a dedicated agency, 7ten. This transition allows Duckpin to focus more on elevated brand building and communications while 7ten hones its expertise in lead generation. Co-existing as sister agencies, Duckpin and 7ten continue to work together seamlessly, providing clients with comprehensive marketing solutions that span from brand development to data-driven lead generation. This synergy between the two agencies ensures that clients receive the best of both worlds, addressing the challenges of modern business effectively.

Duckpin's journey over the past decade has been marked by numerous accomplishments, including collaborations with well-known clients and successful projects. Some of Duckpin's notable clients include Under Armour, BioHub Maryland, Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and Charm City Run. These partnerships have allowed Duckpin to showcase its creativity and expertise in helping clients achieve their goals and connect with their audiences.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Managing Partner Andrew Woods stated, "Our journey from a small creative agency to a full-service marketing powerhouse has been nothing short of extraordinary. As we celebrate a decade of creativity, fostering innovation, and achieving new heights in the years to come."

For additional information about the agency and to see updates, please follow Duckpin on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Duckpin:
Duckpin is a dynamic brand communications agency grounded in grit and powered by design. We harness big ideas to ignite growing brands. We're a multifaceted creative and marketing vehicle, strategically advancing the goals of nationally recognized brands and local favorites through design, development, and digital marketing. Our success is built on collaboration and communication with our experienced team of Rollers and clients. Roll with us.

Contact:
Taylor Caplan
taylor.c@rollwithduckpin.com

SOURCE Duckpin

Also from this source

Duckpin Teams Up with Actress Taraji P. Henson to Launch New Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Website

Duckpin, one of Baltimore's leading digital creative and brand design agencies, is proud to announce the recent launch of the Boris Lawrence Henson...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.