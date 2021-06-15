DUCKT to Set Sustainable Standards on the US Micromobility Market

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 1,100 docking stations and 100 locations in Manhattan, DUCKT enters the US market and helps JOCO to introduce a fully sustainable shared e-bikes service in NYC. Its "dock, lock and charge" solution helps reduce the operator's costs of logistics, as well as CO2 emissions and energy usage.

While shared e-scooters and e-bikes are flooding the streets in cities all over the world, DUCKT is helping set sustainable standards on the market.

"By providing docking stations that are able to charge vehicles on-the-spot while also providing security via IoT locking systems, it helps not only avoid the chaos experienced by many large cities, but also reduces the environmental impact both on our cities and the operating fleets," claims Cagri Selcuklu, CEO & co-founder of DUCKT. "Depleted e-bikes do not have to be carried away from the streets or docks to be charged, which reduces the energy used on logistics and CO2 emissions."

JOCO is the first shared bikes operator in New York to offer a 100% electric fleet of premium vehicles, provided by Acton and run on the Vulog platform. JOCO's innovative business model is based on cooperation with private owners "hosting" DUCKT docking stations on their property, benefiting from a new revenue stream and increasing the property value.

After a successful pilot project run in April 2021, when JOCO launched 300 e-bikes together with 30 DUCKT docking stations, its presence in NYC is now expanding to reach over 1000 e-bikes and 1100 stations before the end of summer.

DUCKT's "dock, lock and charge" products have been tested and verified by DEKRA, a leading independent testing, inspection, and certification organization.

"We have performed FCC/ISED certification tests on DUCKT's docking solution to ensure compliance with emissions limits," explains Bryan Mikesh, Managing Director of DEKRA Certification, Inc. "We are honored to be DUCKT's partner as they expand their footprint in the United States."

DUCKT's solutions, adapted to private, public and mixed business models, are already present in the US, Canada, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and many European locations, including a large public-private partnership with the City of Paris.

DUCKT is backed by EIT InnoEnergy, a public-private EU company investing in initiatives for green transition, sustainable energy and solutions helping achieve decarbonization goals, recognized as the most active and one of the largest climate tech and renewable energy tech investors in 2020.

"Sustainable micromobility infrastructure solutions are playing a key role in addressing the climate crisis," says Jakub Miler, CEO at EIT InnoEnergy CE. "As the time we have left to develop breakthrough technologies decreases, we are fully devoted to supporting companies such as DUCKT – a universal and easy-to-implement solution that may have a huge impact across the globe very quickly."

About DUCKT

DUCKT is a smart mobility startup that develops and offers docking, locking and charging infrastructure solutions for micromobility in an urban environment. DUCKT was founded with a vision to enable micromobility tools by addressing charging, security and regulatory infrastructure challenges for cities, companies and users. https://duckt.app

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA North America is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 44,000 employees in 60 countries across all six continents. https://www.dekra.us

