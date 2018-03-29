DucMeta Awarded Campaign Cup for Outstanding Performance

A winner of the Campaign Cup, a prestigious honor given each quarter to the top-performing company among those focused on the same program, DucMeta was also recognized for its overall work during 2017. The firm has won the award multiple times over the past several years, continuing a trend of consistently high marks and quality.

DucMeta President and CEO Voronica Verma praised her team's total effort in achieving such great results. "I'm proud that the mission and values propelling our daily operation forward have grown into a consistent culture of excellence, and I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my talented team."

Specializing in the execution of business-to-business sales campaigns, DucMeta values the effectiveness of face-to-face interaction in securing results for its Fortune 500 clients. With an emphasis on comprehensive training, growth, and development, DucMeta promotes a supportive team environment that places value on giving back to the community. The company supports charities such as Operation Smile.

About DucMeta

Privately owned marketing firm DucMeta specializes in outsourced marketing and sales solutions, offering the client a creative, proven approach to customer acquisition and retention. A proven leader in outsourced sales and marketing, DucMeta uses face-to-face interactions to establish long-term relationships with both clients and customers. For more information, call 905-499-0330 or go to www.ducmeta.com.

Contact: Voronica Verma

905-499-0330

