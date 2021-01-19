Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association Welcomes New Marketing, Communications Director

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association welcomes Brian Hartlove as its Director of Communications and Marketing, filling the position vacated by Lynn Watson when she was promoted to the role of Senior Advisor on January 1. Hartlove was most recently the Senior Director of Marketing for the Water Environment Federation.

"We are very excited to welcome Brian to the DIPRA team and look forward to his creative and innovative guidance to build on the communications and marketing strategies implemented by Lynn and her team over the past several years," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "Brian's depth of experience will be critical as DIPRA continues looking at the resilience, strength and durability of the pipes used in drinking water systems. Access to clean drinking water has become all the more critical, and DIPRA's member-companies are proud to partner with municipalities and private utilities to ensure the pipes in water systems will last for generations."

"I'm looking forward to furthering DIPRA's contributions to the debate over access to clean drinking water," Hartlove said. "Ductile iron pipes are strong and resilient, and our marketing and communications campaigns will continue to reflect the valuable difference these pipes make for communities looking for long-term solutions to improve water access. I'm eager to engage in this debate by promoting the good work of our member-companies and research based in science that shows the importance of resilient pipes in water systems throughout the United States and Canada."

While at the Water Environment Federation, Hartlove reinvented its marketing and communications strategy, significantly improving the organization's digital marketing capabilities. Under his leadership, an integrated marketing and communications strategy was implemented, which led to significant growth in brand awareness and social media presence.

Prior to joining the Water Environment Federation, Hartlove was the marketing director for University of Maryland Global Campus where he developed and executed brand and marketing strategies for the university's Center for Professional Development. He also worked for Weber Shandwick.

Hartlove holds both Bachelors and Masters Degrees from West Virginia University.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

