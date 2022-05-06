Ductless HVAC System Market - 55% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rapid Rising Commercial & Residential Construction Globally | Technavio

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The ductless HVAC system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation, packaging, and promotional activities to compete in the market. AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Subros Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Our ductless HVAC system market report covers the following areas:

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global ductless HVAC system market growth is the rapidly rising commercial and residential construction globally. The global construction market is expected to grow by USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 and reach USD 15.2 trillion, with emerging markets accounting for USD 8.9 trillion in 2030. However, region-wise, the construction market in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to have the highest growth, followed by emerging economies in APAC. Further, in 2020, China, India, the US, and Indonesia accounted for 58.3% of growth in the global construction sector. Furthermore, the residential construction sector accounted for 44% of the total global construction industry in 2020, making it the largest sub-sector and a key driver of the global construction market's growth. This growth will be fueled by emerging economies that are looking to develop energy, transport networks, sewage and waste systems, and other large-scale projects, in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global ductless HVAC system market growth is the stringent government regulations. For instance, the New Efficiency Standard for Residential Heating and the Cooling United States of America and the National Appliance Energy Conservation Act (NAECA) went into effect in 2006 and 2015, respectively. The new standards that come into effect in 2023 require a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER), a measure of a systems cooling performance, of no less than 14 for residential systems in the northern parts of the US and a SEER of 15 in the southern parts (states) of the US. In addition, the new standards require an increase in the heating efficiency of air-source heat pumps, which is measured by the equipment heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF). The minimum HSPF will be 8.8 when compared with the HSPF of 8.2 required by the current standard, which went into effect in 2015. Such factors would hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation Analysis

Type

Single-zoned



Multi-zoned

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Revenue Generating Segment

The ductless HVAC system market share growth by the single-zoned segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for HVAC systems applications, owing to growth in household incomes and changing expenditure patterns of consumers in emerging economies, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

Ductless HVAC System Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ductless HVAC system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ductless HVAC system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ductless HVAC system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ductless HVAC system market vendors

Ductless HVAC System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.18 Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Subros Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Single-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Single-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Single-zoned - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single-zoned - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Multi-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Multi-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Multi-zoned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Multi-zoned - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Multi-zoned - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 89: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 90: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 92: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 94: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 116: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Subros Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Subros Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Subros Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Subros Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Subros Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Trane Technologies plc

Exhibit 129: Trane Technologies plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Trane Technologies plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Trane Technologies plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Trane Technologies plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

