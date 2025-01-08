Duda Among the 100 Best Startups and Tech Companies to Work For in the U.S.

The web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals was recognized by Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards.

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Duda , the leading white label website building platform for agencies and web professionals serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), was honored in its 2025 Best Places To Work Awards. Duda earned a place on the following lists:

100 Best U.S. Companies to Work For in 2025

100 Best U.S. Midsize Companies to Work For in 2025

100 Best Places to Work in Colorado in 2025

in 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado in 2025

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be named one of the best places to work in the U.S. by Built In," says Itai Sadan, co-founder and CEO of Duda. "By promoting company values such as openness, care and growth, and providing employees with opportunities to work on cutting-edge innovation, including AI for digital web presence generation, we cultivate a strong work culture and environment where employees feel constantly challenged, inspired, and able to grow their careers."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

As a global company with teams in the U.S., Israel, Canada, UK, Brazil, and the Philippines, Duda strives to provide an encouraging, collaborative, and fulfilling culture for all team members. Employees thrive in a hybrid environment that combines remote and on-site work and promotes connection, teamwork, and personal growth. "At Duda, our team members are empowered to make a meaningful impact by working closely with customers, solving complex challenges, and driving innovation. This meaningful work, coupled with our commitment to career development, enables our people to excel while maintaining a healthy work-life balance and overall wellbeing," says Steven Carroll, VP of People & Talent at Duda.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale–all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 20,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co .

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

