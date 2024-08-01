Duda Integrates With Square, Expanding Payment Options for eCommerce Websites

Digital agencies and SaaS companies building eCommerce websites on Duda can now offer Square as a new payment gateway option for quick and seamless transactions to their clients

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda, the professional website builder for digital agencies and SaaS companies, today announced that its native eCommerce solution now integrates with Square , the technology company that simplifies commerce and financial services. This new offering enables digital agencies and SaaS companies to easily add Square to their clients' websites, offering business owners more quick and direct payment options within the Duda website-building platform.

Duda native eCommerce is the leading solution for agencies and SaaS companies to efficiently build and manage eCommerce websites for clients and customers at scale. Duda native eCommerce empowers companies and digital agencies to transform basic websites into full-service transactional platforms, enabling a wide range of transactions beyond traditional retail, including the sale of digital products, tickets, and gift vouchers. By teaming up with Square, the integration streamlines the payment process for an improved user checkout experience.

Agencies and SaaS companies can now easily select Square as a payment option when creating Duda native eCommerce websites for their clients, providing sellers with access to trusted and secure payments. Square offers flexible payment solutions for businesses, supporting all major credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, along with upcoming POS support for in-person commerce. With Square, sellers unlock advanced business management features like a comprehensive dashboard with real-time data reports, customer support, in compliance with all required PCI and security standards. With Square's capabilities and Duda's extensive features and tools, Duda native eCommerce users can effectively broaden their online presence and sales channels for sellers, all for increased revenue.

"Through our collaboration with Square, Duda is incorporating one of the most well-known and reliable payment gateways into our native eCommerce solution," said Itai Sadan, CEO of Duda. "This integration improves the checkout experience through a trusted payment solution that seamlessly connects physical and digital commerce. This is a critical step forward in our mission to provide digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies with the best possible eCommerce solution for building websites at scale."

For more details on Duda's integration with Square, visit here .

About Duda

Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda's award-winning no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth with an extensive range of capabilities spanning ecommerce, client management, SEO, automation, and white labeling. Backed by leading investors, Duda has raised more than $100 million in funding since its founding in 2010. With offices in the US, Israel, Canada, and Brazil, Duda has enabled more than 20,000 agencies and web professionals to publish over 1 million websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co .

Contact:

Ideal for Duda

[email protected]

SOURCE Duda