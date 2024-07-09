Duda Welcomes Cliff Bockard as Global Vice President of Sales

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda, the leading website development platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cliff Bockard as the company's new Global Vice President of Sales. With an impressive career spanning over 30 years in sales, revenue management, and technology, Bockard brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to Duda.

"To help Duda reach its next level of growth, I was looking for an experienced sales leader who has scaled sales teams and built sales organizations that span multiple customer segments and go-to-markets. I feel Cliff has that exact skillset and embodies the values that will make Duda successful, and I'm excited to work closely with him to achieve those goals," said Itai Sadan, Co-Founder and CEO at Duda.

Bockard joins Duda from Neo4j, where he led the sales team and significantly contributed to the company's growth. Prior to Neo4j, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for DigitalOcean and Vice President of Sales for Twilio. Throughout his career, Cliff has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving revenue growth from $0 to $500 million and managing teams ranging from 8 to 300 members.

In his new role at Duda, Bockard will oversee Duda's enterprise and mid-market sales teams globally, focusing on generating new revenue streams and driving the company's growth. His mission is to enjoy life's journey and bring out the best in others, a philosophy that aligns with Duda's values and culture.

"Cliff's extensive experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams, combined with his strategic vision and commitment to excellence, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Oded Ouaknine, Chief Revenue Officer at Duda.

"I am thrilled to join Duda," said Bockard. "I met Itai Sadan and Oded Ouaknine years ago, when Duda was just beginning its ascent in the digital website development space. Even then, it was clear they were building something truly special.

"Now, I'm excited to be part of this innovative team in our state-of-the-art Colorado office," Bockard said. The best part? Every business needs a website. The potential market is enormous."

Bockard is local to Denver and will be based out of Duda's Louisville, Colorado office. His deep roots in the community and his extensive industry experience position him well to drive Duda's sales strategy and expand the company's reach globally.

About Duda

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale–all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience.

As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. Backed by leading investors, Duda has raised more than $100 million in funding since its founding in 2010. With offices in the US, Israel, Canada, and Brazil, Duda has enabled more than 20,000 agencies and web professionals to publish over 1 million websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co .

