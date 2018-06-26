Dude Solutions Chooses Neuron ESB To Replace Microsoft BizTalk Platform For Improved Reliability and Reduced Costs

Dude Solutions initially understood BizTalk to be its primary option in working with a Windows architecture, but uncovered Neuron ESB in its expanded search. Dude Solutions chose to work with Neuron ESB based on its expertise in the .NET platform, as well as the Neuron team's interest in strategy and training as part of the engagement.

Neuron ESB was quickly deployed in two primary solutions for Dude Solutions, including service virtualization and client-facing web service which tapped into Neuron ESB to unite what once were separate companies under the Dude Solutions banner. With Neuron ESB, Dude Solutions has greater control over deployment and versioning, choosing when to take services offline for updates without worrying about data loss. Updates no longer need to be manual and can be scheduled for automatic deployment across server loads. In addition, Neuron ESB aligns nicely with Dude Solutions' acquisition Strategy. Neuron ESB simplifies the challenging process of integrating multiple platforms, operating as the connector between different data transfer platforms. To further this value, Dude plans to develop a central data repository, using Neuron ESB for communication and access.

"Neuron ESB has helped us transform our development environment quickly and effectively. Their team invested in understanding our company goals and needs, demonstrating how Neuron's integration technology not only reflects current priorities but also positions us for long-term technical growth," said Jason Hope, Vice President, IT and Infrastructure, Dude Solutions.

By transforming their architecture away from BizTalk, Dude Solutions generated a cascade of cost savings. Neuron ESB proves to be more cost-effective in how Dude Solutions is able to manage their engineering resources, development time, and strategies for integration. The company's coding team is now moving solutions faster, and Dude's time-to-market has been reduced with Neuron ESB's ease of use.

"The Neuron ESB team is knowledgeable and supportive. They treated us well throughout the engagement and have made a difference in how we do things," said TJ Bingham, Engineering Manager, Dude Solutions. For Dude Solutions, Neuron ESB is driving better reliability, easier integration, reduced engineering resources, and a streamlined infrastructure – positioning Dude for long-term, continued growth. To learn more about the Neuron ESB and Dude Solutions Case Study, visit neuronesb.com and follow Neuron ESB on Twitter.

About Neuron ESB

Neuron ESB is an application, service and workflow integration platform that simplifies messaging, system integration and Web service enablement. It facilitates quick integration of disparate applications and speeds up the adoption of service-oriented architecture. Companies worldwide in a variety of industries use Neuron ESB to deploy complex integration projects in a matter of weeks rather than months. Neuron ESB's library of reliable connectors handle many use cases other integration products can't, so it's unlikely you'll have to write additional code to enhance or replace an existing connector that doesn't fit your needs. For more information, visit www.neuronesb.com.

About Dude Solutions

Dude Solutions is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based software company that helps organizations manage their maintenance operations. For more than two decades, the firm has served diverse customers in education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-driven organizations. Dude's platform has always been 100% SaaS and built to scale, and its flagship product is its computerized maintenance management system, or CMMS. Dude Solutions believes that tracking assets, improving workflow, and making smart, data-driven decisions helps transforms the most important places in our lives. For more information, visit www.dudesolutions.com.

