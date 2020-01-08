Due Diligence of Select Graduate Students Fuels Entrepreneur's Funding

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic ("K4-MA") accepts up to 20 Graduate Students as Due Diligence Fellows. These students work side by side with K4-MA accredited angel investors in a rigorous due diligence and investment package preparation process. Recently early-stage company, Medcura Inc. (formerly gel-e), recognized the Fellows that worked tenaciously to fast-track their report.

Medcura is a clinical-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products for surgical, medical, and consumer applications. The FDA approved gel and bandage products are just the beginning of the company's plans to develop topical applications for the OTC and consumer market (e.g., sprayable nosebleed treatments, styptic pencils, and advanced performance treatments for those who have compromised coagulation).

Keiretsu Forum is a global network of accredited angel investors across 52 Chapters on 4 continents. The organization takes a disciplined approach to screen early-stage companies that includes rigorous due diligence. The process engages a team of Keiretsu Forum members and Due Diligence Fellows, who are subject matter experts in a broad array of topics. This level of investigation ensures that Keiretsu Forum members have access to the highest quality deal flow. The process of evaluation and reporting can take six to 12 weeks once the team is assembled.

The Due Diligence Fellowship Program, which is the first program of its type to be established, recruits Law, MBA, and Medical students from the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University's Kline School of Law, the Cottrell Entrepreneurial Leadership Center at West Chester University, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Columbia University.

The Fellows team that worked on the Medcura due diligence included Brian Ruiz - Columbia University, Tizita Zlelke - Mount Sinai, Aleksey Maslov – Columbia University, Dveen Manoogian – Columbia University, Mar Cambia – Mount Sinai, and Nicole Stokes – Mount Sinai.

According to a 2018 Due Diligence Fellow, Seth Shiner, "the opportunity to gain real-world experience working with angel investors and entrepreneurs was extremely valuable. I got first-hand experience working with seasoned angel investors in how they analyze potential investments, the vetting process of entrepreneurs, and how investments/deals are dissected during mindshare. There is no other internship or Fellowship like it."

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic is part of Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest and most active investment community of early-stage angel investors. Founded in California in 2000, Keiretsu Forum now includes 52 chapters on 4 continents. For more information about Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic visit Keiretsuforum-midatlantic.com.

