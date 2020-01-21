Due Diligence Veterans Mark Hughes and Ann Gibbons Join Evolve

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Mortgage Services (Evolve), a provider of technology-enabled fulfillment, due diligence services and customizable software, announced today that Mark Hughes and Ann Gibbons have joined the company as Managing Directors. They will lead Evolve's recently announced third party review (TPR) business, which has already been accepted for rated transactions by Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Moody's.

Prior to joining Evolve, Hughes and Gibbons launched New Diligence Advisors (NDA), a national TPR firm. Over the past two decades, Hughes and Gibbons have held leadership roles at major due diligence and surveillance firms, including Clayton Holdings, MurrayHill and The Bohan Group.

They join Evolve as the firm is expanding its technology-enabled offerings to focus on the growing non-agency market. Paul Anselmo, Chief Executive Officer of Evolve, explained: "Evolve has extensive experience in origination, pre-close and pre-purchase loan reviews. Currently, more than 2,000 originators are delivering $5 billion in monthly production through our loan review platform. With non-QM lending gaining traction, we've enhanced our proven technology to anticipate the capital markets' need for efficient, transferable diligence and much needed technological advancement in this space.

"Now we've added Mark and Ann, one of the most respected leadership teams in the due diligence business. They will help us develop new products and services that will deliver velocity, transparency, scale and efficiency to both buyers and sellers of non-agency product," Anselmo said.

"The market's need for a next generation approach to due diligence services – one that is more scalable, efficient and client-focused - has been apparent for some time," said Hughes. "Developing this solution requires commitment, investment and most of all, technology. With Evolve's AI document management capability, its tech-enabled loan review platform, user-friendly client portal and Paul's commitment, we've found a partner in Evolve to deliver that solution."

