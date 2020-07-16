Due to COVID-19, Athos Insurance Offers No Interest Installment Plans on Equipment Insurance to Help Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's one industry that has been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19, it's the film and entertainment industry. Many productions, both big and small, have come to a grinding halt. Many filmmakers, directors, actors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and other entertainers are out of work and don't know when they will work again. This is the reason Athos, entertainment insurance experts, are doing their utmost to help.

How Insurance is Supporting Entertainment & Film Industry

Athos, like everyone else, wants the industry to revive as quickly and seamlessly as possible. The film and entertainment insurance company, known for instant insurance, competitive rates, and friendly service, is now offering interest free installment plans on all annual equipment insurance policies. Currently this is only available for the equipment insurance program.

Designed to provide relief for those who need it most, this offer is available for. This offer can help to break up the premium payment which used to be due in full upon purchase.

Athos is also taking this on internally, so clients don't have to set up a finance agreement with 3rd party premium financing firms who charge up to 24% APR (interest).

This is a frightening time for many in the industry, but Athos remains on the side of the filmmakers, film crew, vendors, and members of the entertainment community during these tough economic times.

Athos founder, Katherine Wong explains why this plan is so important to her customers and how easy it is to get. "As a small business owner myself, I know how hard it is to run a business for during these times. I want to offer relief to our customers. After getting this idea approved by our insurance carrier and 2 weeks of late nights with our developers, we automated the installment process into our checkout page. It's been received extremely well by our clients, and I'm happy to provide any sort of help to them during this tough time."

