Due To Extraordinary Demand Aerosmith Announces 15 Additional Dates For Their Las Vegas Residency "AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD" At Park MGM

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to extraordinary demand, America's all-time top-selling rock 'n' roll band, Aerosmith, has announced 15 additional dates through June 2020 for their Las Vegas residency AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD at Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

Additionally, fans now have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to party on stage right alongside Aerosmith with the new "VIP ON-STAGE THX-PERIENCE" packages, which are now available for purchase for all shows. The package includes one on-stage seated or standing ticket, one pair of 1more THX-certified Triple Driver Headphones to keep, on-stage VIP bar access and entry access through a separate VIP entrance.

Members of Aerosmith's "Aero Force One" paid fan club will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. PT. Aerosmith subscribers will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the Aerosmith's residency at Park MGM. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 9 at

10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

M life Rewards loyalty members as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com .

All presales end Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $75 go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The 15 new dates going on sale are:

January 2020: 29, 31

February 2020: 3, 5, 8, 10, 13, 15

May 2020: 20, 23, 25, 28, 30

June 2020: 2, 4

A limited number of tickets and VIP packages are available for the following previously-announced performances:

September 2019: 21, 23, 26, 28

October 2019: 1, 3, 6, 8

November 2019: 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29

December 2019: 1, 4

Since opening in April 2019, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD has received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Of the show, Variety says that "the band didn't disappoint," while People.com says the show is "an audible history of the group's five decades." TheWrap.com writes "Aerosmith still rocks, hard, not in spite of their five decades but because of them," with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying that the show "offers fiery spectacle, deep cuts and hits," and that they "are rock pioneers triumphing in a new environment." Of the show's sound system, Loudersound.com writes "This is the best live sound we've ever heard."

The centerpiece of AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD is the 90-minute live performance from the original Aerosmith band members - Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer - who continue to deliver one of the most cohesive and electrifying performances in music. The band goes beyond the average concert by taking fans on a deep dive of their groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith's archives featured through a twelve screen media presentation (including a 140 ft x 40 ft high def screen) produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo. Using cutting- edge technology, Pixomondo also brings to life Aerosmith's infamous logo - the wings - which magically unfold to herald the band's arrival on stage.

The Aerosmith: DEUCES ARE WILD Residency at the Park Theater is the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound, bringing fans face-to-face with America's greatest rock 'n' roll band in one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio experiences ever. With more than 230 high-performance L-Acoustics loudspeakers and nearly 300,000 Watts of power, L-ISA surrounds the audience in a sphere of sound to convey the band's stellar setlist in vibrant, hyperreal detail, wrapping fans in the ultimate 360° rock 'n' roll immersion. As a part of the THX certification process, THX engineers evaluated the L-Acoustics system design and its implementation, and verified the alignment of the acoustics systems and the seamless integration the equipment and technologies. As a result, concert-goers can expect sound to reflect wider sweet spots, improvement to vocal quality playback, and greater consistent frequency response throughout the performance. Fans can also purchase tickets to experience Aerosmith from the THX Certified On-Stage VIP, where they will have an unparalleled onstage vantage point seated in the middle of the action.On-stage, they will receive privileged access to studio-quality audio direct from the Aerosmith mixing board via MIXhalo audio technology through their own pair of THX Certified 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphones, which have beenexpertly tuned by GRAMMY award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

About Aerosmith:

Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass) and Joey Kramer (drums)--are a living piece of American music history, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are the recipients of countless awards including four GRAMMYs, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards and 12 MTV Video Music Awards among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way." With scores of multi-platinum albums, AEROSMITH continues to inspire generations to get their wings, get a grip and just push play. It is no wonder why they are one of the most beloved bands of all time.

About Park MGM:

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are the newest luxury destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites; and the Las Vegas extension of Sydell's NoMad features 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort's remarkable culinary program features NoMad Restaurant and NoMad Bar from Will Guidara and Daniel Humm; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and other top entertainers. Park MGM is also home to the unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality, On The Record. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas:

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Live Nation

Related Links

http://www.livenation.com

