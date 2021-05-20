Due To Extraordinary Ticket Demand, Celine Dion Announces More Show Dates For Her Headliner Engagements At The Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas

The just announced 2022 show dates are:

January 2022 : 19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29

19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29 February 2022 : 1, 2, 4, 5

Previously announced 2021 show dates are:

November 2021 : 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20

Tickets for all 21 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the headliner engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets now through Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com .

Celine makes her highly anticipated return to Las Vegas with an incredible new show at the brand-new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip's highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24. The intimate, imaginative production opens November 5, 2021 with a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief.

The Theatre is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas's largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. For additional programming and upcoming announcements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas follow on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT CELINE DION

With more than 250 million albums sold around the world, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. Known for revitalizing the modern-day Las Vegas residency, Celine remains the #1 and #2 highest grossing and best-selling Las Vegas residencies of all time.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

