Due to High Demand, Bragg® 180-Count Apple Cider Vinegar Supplements Expand to More Than 500 Sam's Clubs Nationwide

Sam's Club is the only U.S. retailer to offer Bragg's ACV Supplement in the new 180-count size.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ("Bragg"), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar, is pleased to announce the expansion of its highly popular Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Supplements to over 95% of Sam's Clubs throughout the U.S. in April. The move follows the successful launch of a new value size of Bragg ACV supplements in a limited number of Sam's Clubs last year. Sam's Club is currently the only distributor of Bragg's 180-count ACV supplements, the brand's largest quantity size. Bragg's proprietary formula is the only ACV supplement to supply a 750 mg dose of acetic acid equivalent to a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in each three-capsule serving.

Bragg Logo Bragg_ACV_Supplements_180ct_Front

"We are thrilled to see continued demand and growth in interest for our original ACV supplement," said Bragg CEO Linda Boardman. "Consumers are actively making their health and wellness a priority in their day-to-day lives, so we are proud to provide the only supplement with the power of Bragg original Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) in a convenient form of 180-count capsules at a nationally revered retailer like Sam's Club to meet their needs."

Founded in 1912, Bragg has led the natural food space for more than a century with its famous Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) and mission to deliver a daily dose of wellness.

Bragg's ACV supplement provides an easy way to get the benefits of ACV. Made with Bragg original Apple Cider Vinegar plus the extra immune health benefits of Vitamin D3 and Zinc, its ACV supplement is the only one to provide the power of liquid apple cider vinegar (ACV) in a powder in easy-to-take capsules.

"The amount of acetic acid in Bragg ACV supplements is a game changer," said Diane Kull, Vice President of Technical Services at Bragg. "We offer 750 mg of acetic acid, the known efficacious dose, in each serving of our supplements. One would need 30 ACV gummies to match the appropriate daily dose of acetic acid found in our ACV supplements. Plus, there's no sugar."

Acetic Acid helps to delay the absorption of carbohydrates, which in turn helps to maintain healthy blood glucose levels (and reduce blood sugar spikes). It also has been shown to help maintain healthy weight and cholesterol levels.

Backed by Science

Authorities on micronutrients and their impact on overall health and wellness, Bragg's trusted Scientific Advisory Board includes Jeffrey B. Blumberg, PhD and Edwin McDonald, MD. This expert board assessed the formulation, helped guide product development and provided insights into the many benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Bragg's 180-count Apple Cider Vinegar powder supplements are available for purchase at Sam's Club and retail for $24.98. Other sizes of Bragg ACV Supplements can be found at retailers nationwide.

For more information about Bragg's complete product line and retail locations, please visit Bragg.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amie Hornbaker, myWHY Agency

[email protected]

312-291-1099

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations major online retailers and Bragg.com for purchase.

SOURCE Bragg Live Food Products, Inc.