Due to Popular Demand Trevor Noah is Extending His Loud & Clear Tour Through 2020
-Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday November 8-
Nov 04, 2019, 08:32 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Noah is traveling the globe and expanding his Loud & Clear Tour to 2020 due to popular demand! With over 75 sold-out North American shows this year, including his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with an expected 14,000 in attendance, Trevor is bringing his wildly successful tour to new cities.
The 2020 shows kick off January 10th in Buffalo New York, and will now visit arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland, Germany, India, and many more. With already one sold out show at the iconic 02 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, this announcement includes a newly added second show on April 3rd.
The Emmy-winning The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, most recently including "Son of Patricia" on Netflix.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10:00am local time at trevornoah.com/shows.
|
TREVOR NOAH LOUD & CLEAR TOUR 2020 DATES
|
Date
|
City
|
Venue
|
Fri, January 10, 2020
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Sheas Performing Arts Center
|
Sat, January 11, 2020
|
Syracuse, NY
|
Landmark Theatre
|
Sat, January 18, 2020
|
Hollywood, FL
|
Hard Rock Seminole
|
Fri, January 31, 2020
|
Leeds, UK
|
Leeds Arena
|
Sat, February 1, 2020
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
Fri, February 14, 2020
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
John Paul Jones Arena
|
Sat, February 15, 2020
|
Albany, NY
|
Times Union Center
|
*Fri, February 21, 2020
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Maverik Center
|
Sat, February 22, 2020
|
Aspen, CO
|
Wheller Opera House
|
Fri, March 13, 2020
|
Tulsa, OK
|
River Spirit Casino
|
Fri, March 20, 2020
|
Glasgow, UK
|
The Hydro
|
Sat, March 21, 2020
|
Dublin, IE
|
The 3 Arena
|
Fri, March 27, 2020
|
Huntsville, AL
|
Von Braun Center
|
Sat, March 28, 2020
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Saegner Theatre
|
Thu, April 2, 2020
|
London, ENG
|
O2 Arena
|
Fri, April 3, 2020
|
London, ENG
|
O2 Arena
|
Sun, April 5, 2020
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
Forrest National
|
*Thu, April 9, 2020
|
Mumbai, India
|
NSCI DOME
|
*Sat, April 11, 2020
|
Delhi, India
|
Indira Gandhi Arena
|
Fri, April 17, 2020
|
Kennewick, WA
|
Toyota Center
|
Sat, April 18, 2020
|
Eugene, OR
|
Matthew Knight Arena
|
Fri, April 24, 2020
|
Missoula, MT
|
Adams Center
|
Sat, April 25, 2020
|
Bozeman, MT
|
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
|
Fri, May 8, 2020
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
Sat, May 9, 2020
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Aronoff Center
|
Fri, May 15, 2020
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ryman Auditorium
|
Sat, May 23, 2020
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Arena Birmingham
|
Sun, May 24, 2020
|
Newcastle, UK
|
Utilita Arena
|
Tue, May 26, 2020
|
Reykjavik, Iceland
|
Laugardshollin
|
Wed, May 27, 2020
|
Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
Ziggodome
|
Fri, May 29, 2020
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Ericsson Globe
|
Sun, May 31, 2020
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
Royal Arena
|
Mon, June 1, 2020
|
Gothenburg, Sweden
|
Scandinavium
|
Tue, June 2, 2020
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Oslo Spektrum
|
Thu, June 4, 2020
|
Frankfurt, Germany
|
Jahrhunderthalle
|
Sat, June 6, 2020
|
Geneva, Switzerland
|
SEG Geneva Arena
|
Fri, June 26, 2020
|
Mashantucket, CT
|
Foxwoods Grand Theater
|
Sat June 27, 2020
|
Mashantucket, CT
|
Foxwoods Grand Theater
*SLC date will be on sale Friday, 11/8 at 12pm LOCAL.
*India dates will be on sale January 2020. Check back locally for more information.
Media Contact:
Jill Fritzo
917-410-5441
228399@email4pr.com
SOURCE Trevor Noah
Share this article