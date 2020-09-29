DUER Announces Expansion into the U.S. Retail Market

Vancouver-based retailer sets its sights on Denver's RiNo district for first international location

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian retailer DUER – a Vancouver-based company that specializes in the design of technical performance wear – is proud to announce the opening of its first-ever U.S. retail location in Denver, Colorado early October, 2020. Located in the RiNo district, the space will span over 1600 sq. feet and feature top-sellers across all collections, including—performance denim and the No Sweat and Live Lite collections.

The Denver location will be the brand's first international store, and while the U.S. retail market is still recovering from the impacts of COVID, Co-Founder Gary Lenett remains confident in the quality and differentiation of DUER's offerings, and steadfast in his belief that the brand's designs will resonate with customers across geographies. Lenett believes the brand offers consumers a combination of comfort, quality, and functional versatility that is currently unmet by competing offerings in the market.

"Denver has been on our radar for quite some time – we chose to not let the current retail climate cloud our eagerness to expand within the U.S despite the tough year. We have a strong base of DUER fans already in the Colorado region thanks to our Wholesale network of retailers including our latest partnership with Mountain Standard in Boulder," said Lenett.

As a result of the current economic backdrop, DUER has adapted its strategy in favor of smaller format stores featuring the brand's best-selling designs, to ensure they mitigate the risks associated with entering a new retail market without sacrificing the DUER shopping experience. The Denver location will incorporate the experiential elements present in the Canadian stores, inclusive of a denim playground complete with swings and performance rubber flooring. Lenett offered his unique view on the retail experience, saying, "Our goal is to create an experience for our consumers that extends beyond the traditional retail model and offers them a way to engage with the pieces in the way they are meant to perform. Denver is a forward-thinking location that aligns with our goals and vision for the brand."

For more information on the brand, please visit: shopduer.com

ABOUT DUER

The desire to create technical, stylish and comfortable jeans came from a simple need: Founder Gary Lenett wanted to get off his bike and head into the boardroom in the same pair of pants. DUER was created to make it easier for people to get dressed and get on with the good stuff - the healthy, adventurous, meaningful stuff. The first Canadian retail location opened in 2016 followed by the second in 2019 and third in 2020. Growth plans include dedicated storefronts in Denver, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle. Across our wholesale network, the company now has customers in over 27 different countries worldwide and products in 700 independent retailers. From REI to Nordstrom, DUER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function for both men and women.

