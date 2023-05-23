DU/ER Appoints Burt Damsky as Vice President of Global Sales

News provided by

DUER

23 May, 2023, 09:20 ET

Former Juicy Couture and Bench executive to drive global growth   

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian performance apparel brand DU/ER, announced today the appointment of Burt Damsky as VP of Global Sales. Based out of the brand's New York City showroom, Damsky will oversee the strategic growth of DU/ER's global wholesale network.

After consecutive years of growth upwards of 50%, the omnichannel business is investing in Damsky's expertise to grow its wholesale network in the U.S. while further expanding its global footprint with plans to establish a European distribution center. DU/ER's wholesale network currently services premier retailers including Holt Renfrew and Sporting Life in Canada to REI and Nordstrom in the U.S. 

"Burt's vast experience selling functional fashion brands as well as outdoor apparel ensures we are well poised for growth across both sectors," said Gary Lenett, Founder and CEO of DU/ER. "I'm confident his expertise and approach to building vertically integrated, multichannel apparel brands will accelerate our growth both in existing and new markets."  

Damsky joins DU/ER from NYC Alliance, where, as President of Sales, he was responsible for relaunching Juicy Couture and leading the company's branded division. Previous roles include executive positions at apparel brands Blanc Noir, Bench clothing, Antik Denim and Southpole.  

"DU/ER's adventure ethos aligns perfectly with my own values as an avid runner and healthy lifestyle advocate," said Damsky. "The brand's comfort-first approach and commitment to sustainability, particularly the use of natural fibers, speaks strongly to the current consumer demand and affords the brand endless opportunities for growth."  

For more information on DU/ER, please visit: shopduer.com 

About DU/ER
Developed for 'doers', those that seek adventure in the everyday. Natural fiber-rich fabrics offer ultimate comfort, sophisticated style, and all-day performance in any environment. Vancouver born, the omnichannel business has dedicated storefronts in Canada and the U.S., a North American ecommerce channel, and a global network of wholesale partners. From REI to Nordstrom, DU/ER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function with performance apparel for both men and women.

Media enquiries:

Canada: [email protected]

U.S: [email protected]

SOURCE DUER

Also from this source

Canadian Apparel Co. DUER to Double Retail Footprint in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.