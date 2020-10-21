DUER Co-Founder Gary Lenett Recognized as Influential Leader in Denim by Sourcing Journal

The annual Rivet 50 index celebrates innovation, sustainability and creativity in the denim industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sourcing Journal's Rivet released the 2020 Rivet 50 list recognizing Co-Founder of performance apparel brand DUER , Gary Lenett, as one of the most influential leaders in the denim industry. Now in its third year, Rivet 50 aims to highlight how far the denim industry has come in innovation, sustainability and creativity. Lenett is celebrated for launching a low-waste business solution, alongside his commitment to create the best and most comfortable pants in the world.

"Driving at low-waste solutions that cut speculative inventory is one big step in the right direction to keep clothing out of landfills," said Lenett. "As a result of COVID-19, we can't economically continue to produce a high volume of inventory that may not sell. Where economics is the acting catalyst for change, the impact on the environment is what I hope will drive these decisions in the future."

Consisting of five categories, including executive, designer, retailer, influencer and supply chain, this year's Rivet 50 was compiled from online votes by members of the denim industry. No stranger to innovation, just hours after DUER lost 75% of its revenue due to COVID-19, Lenett was already reimagining a new business model that would cut inventory waste by lining demand up with supply. What is now NEXT, a quick response model that operates as a testing ground for new products, and an avenue to trial new technologies from low-toxic dyes to closed-loop systems, is one example of Lenett's vision to pivot how traditional retail operates.

"NEXT supports one aspect of our larger sustainable initiative which is to encourage the world at large to consume less," said Lenett. "Until we stop supporting fast fashion and adopt the perspective that we only really need a few, well-made pieces, we're continuing to not do enough."

ABOUT DUER

The desire to create technical, stylish and comfortable jeans came from a simple need: Founder Gary Lenett wanted to get off his bike and head into the boardroom in the same pair of pants. DUER was created to make it easier for people to get dressed and get on with the good stuff - the healthy, adventurous, meaningful stuff. The first of three Canadian retail locations opened in 2016 and in 2020 DUER opened its first U.S. location. DUER now has customers in over 27 different countries worldwide and products in 700 independent retailers through its wholesale network. From REI to Nordstrom, DUER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function for both men and women.

