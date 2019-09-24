Duetto Announces Leadership Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duetto, hospitality's innovative software as a service provider of revenue management solutions, has announced key additions to its executive leadership team and Board of Directors following record revenue growth and strong performance for 2019.

Key changes include: Barry Padgett, Chief Revenue Officer of Stripe, has joined its Board of Directors, Duetto Co-Founder, Patrick Bosworth has been elevated to Executive Chairman, David Woolenberg has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and President, and will have leadership of Duetto; and Duetto has added Douglas Green as VP of Sales EMEA and Feather Hickox as VP of Marketing.

"Duetto's record year of 40% growth in revenue and headcount represents an exciting and evolutionary time for the company. As we enter into our next phase, now is the right time to transition leadership, and we are confident in our ability to drive Duetto forward with this impressive team," said Patrick Bosworth, Executive Chairman, Duetto.

Barry Padgett Joins Duetto's Board of Directors: Barry Padgett, Chief Revenue Officer of Stripe, has joined Duetto's Board of Directors. Prior to joining Stripe, an online payments company, Padgett was President of the Intelligent Spend Group at SAP, a group that consists of SAP Ariba (procurement), SAP Concur (travel, expense and invoice), and SAP Fieldglass (workforce management). "Barry has a deep connection to travel technology, having delivered best-in-class experiences for business travelers, travel managers and finance leaders around the globe. He is passionate about delivering an impactful digital transformation to hoteliers," said Patrick Bosworth. "We look forward to working closely with him in driving rapid change and innovation in hospitality."

Patrick Bosworth Elevated to Executive Chairman: Co-founder, Patrick Bosworth, has taken a new role as Executive Chairman, allowing him to focus on the overall long-term strategic direction and success of the company. Bosworth co-founded Duetto in 2012, leading the company to significant milestones, including growth to serve more than 3,500 hotel and casino properties in over 60 countries. Ashutosh Somani, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus and Duetto Board Member, commented, "Patrick's leadership has brought to market a transformative vision. Duetto is uniquely positioned for the future with a clear and differentiated business strategy, a strong financial position, a deep leadership team, and a relentless culture of innovation. The Board looks forward to Patrick's ongoing leadership and strategic guidance in his role as Executive Chairman."

David Woolenberg Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and President: David Woolenberg joined the company in July 2018 as Chief Revenue Officer and has played an integral role in executing the company's business strategy. Woolenberg commented, "I am honored to continue to work alongside Duetto's Board and our leadership team at a time of great opportunity for the company. Duetto has produced a market leading portfolio of products that are dramatically changing the lives of hoteliers and we remain focused on deeply investing in innovation. Most importantly, we have a talented and exceptionally dedicated team of people across the company that I am incredibly proud to lead."

Douglas Green Joins as VP of Sales EMEA: Douglas Green joins Duetto as VP of Sales EMEA. Prior to joining Duetto, Green enjoyed a highly successful travel technology career at HRS, Sabre and TravelClick. Green commented, "Having spent many years promoting hospitality technology in the European market, I am extremely pleased to join Duetto, which I believe has the potential to transform the industry. I look forward to working with the EMEA team and their customers on the next phase of Duetto's growth."

Feather Hickox Joins as VP of Marketing: Feather Hickox joins Duetto as VP of Marketing. Previously, Hickox was Head of Marketing for Cognizant's Digital Business practice in North America and brings deep experience in integrated B2B marketing, building high-performing teams, and aligning demand generation to deliver sustainable growth. Hickox brings her diverse background spanning enterprise technology services, AI and analytics software, and in retail and e-commerce, to strengthen Duetto's go-to-market strategy and execution. Hickox stated, "Duetto has identified an unmet need in the challenge of revenue management in the hospitality industry, and has developed a SaaS-based, analytics-driven platform with enormous growth potential. I am thrilled to join the experienced team that has been assembled, and to accelerate Duetto's growth as we shape the next wave of digital transformation in hospitality."

ABOUT DUETTO

Duetto delivers a suite of cloud applications to simplify hospitality revenue decisions and allow hoteliers to work smarter, increasing organizational efficiency, revenue and profitability. The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership drives Duetto to look for innovative solutions to industry challenges. The SaaS platform allows hotels and casinos to leverage dynamic data sources and actionable insights into pricing and demand across the enterprise. More than 3,500 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, which include GameChanger for pricing, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting and BlockBuster for contracted-business optimization.

For more information, visit https://www.duettocloud.com/.

CONTACT

Kym de Vore, Head of People, Duetto

kym@duettocloud.com

SOURCE Duetto

Related Links

https://www.duettocloud.com

