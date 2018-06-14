Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends

Cents Per Share Record Date Payable Date 3.5 July 16, 2018 July 31, 2018 3.5 August 15, 2018 August 31, 2018 3.5 September 17, 2018 September 28, 2018

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (Monthly pay)

Cents Per Share Record Date Payable Date 5.0 July 16, 2018 July 31, 2018 5.0 August 15, 2018 August 31, 2018 5.0 September 17, 2018 September 28, 2018

About the Funds

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose primary investment objective is high current income consistent with investing in securities of investment grade quality. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. For more information, visit www.ducfund.com or call (800) 338-8214.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. For more information, visit www.dtffund.com or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $89.1 billion under management as of March 31, 2018. Duff & Phelps has more than 39 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

