Duff & Phelps Investment Management Names Susan Ford Managing Director, Institutional Business Development

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., with $10.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020, announced that Susan Ford has joined the company as Managing Director, Institutional Business Development.

Ford has more than 10 years of experience in institutional business development, client service, portfolio analytics, and corporate strategy. Most recently, she was a vice president at Cohen & Steers where she was responsible for relationship management and business development for clients in the public, endowment & foundation, corporate and sub-advisory channels.

In her new role, Ford will represent Duff & Phelps' array of listed real asset strategies including global listed infrastructure, global real estate, and clean energy, to institutional clients and consultants across the United States.

"We are delighted to have Susan join our team to support our growth initiatives while at the same time building on our commitment to enhancing client outcomes," said John Creswell, Executive Managing Director of Duff & Phelps. "Susan's product knowledge and client-focused approach will be a significant asset to our organization and reinforces our corporate values of quality, reliability, and specialization."

"I'm excited to join Duff & Phelps and represent an organization with such a strong and successful history of managing listed real assets strategies. Duff & Phelps' demonstrated track record and ability to invest through many market cycles position us well in the current environment," Ford said.

Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2014, Ford served as a senior analyst for strategy and enterprise solutions for Marsh McLennan and as a global strategy analyst for Aon Hewitt. She earned a B.A. in international relations and Spanish with a concentration in economics from Bucknell University. Ford is a CFA Level III candidate.

About Duff & Phelps Investment Management

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., began in 1932 as a fundamental research firm and has been managing assets since 1979. The firm seeks to provide specialty investment strategies that enhance client outcomes through active portfolio management and customized solutions, with a process whose values include quality, reliability, and specialization. Investment strategies include global listed infrastructure, U.S. and global real estate securities, energy infrastructure and clean energy. For more information visit www.dpimc.com .

