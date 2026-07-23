Duff Goldman Bakes Massive Smash Cake for Mr. Bubble's 65th Bubble-Filled Birthday Bash

Inspired by the iconic first birthday smash cake tradition, partygoers dove into a nearly 2,000-pound birthday cake before cooling off in oversized bubble-filled sprinklers.

Families nationwide can bring the party home with a free limited-edition "Smash and Splash" birthday kit dropping August 7, 2026.

MINNEAPOLIS and BALTIMORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Only Mr. Bubble could make getting clean, this much fun. America's favorite bath-time buddy celebrated 65 years of bubbly fun today by reimagining one of childhood's most iconic traditions, the first birthday smash cake. More than 100 kids and their families gathered for Mr. Bubble's "Smash & Splash" Birthday Bash, where celebrity chef and television personality Duff Goldman unveiled a nearly 2,000-pound birthday cake designed for kids of all ages to jump into before cooling off in oversized bubble-filled sprinklers.

"Mr. Bubble has been bringing fun to bath time for generations, so I knew that I wanted to take another classic childhood tradition—the smash cake—and give it the full Mr. Bubble treatment," Goldman said. "And because we're celebrating Mr. Bubble, the celebration doesn't stop when the cake is smashed. The bubbles make getting clean even more fun than making the mess."

"For 65 years, Mr. Bubble has made bath time the best time," said Michelle Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer at The Village Company. "This celebration is all about keeping that spirit alive, taking a childhood tradition everyone knows and giving it a splash of Mr. Bubble magic. Childhood should be full of giggles, imagination, and a little bit of mess, especially when getting clean can be even more fun than getting messy."

How families can join from home

Every great birthday includes party favors, and Mr. Bubble is inviting fans to bring the celebration home with a limited-edition "Smash & Splash" birthday kit, packed with exclusive bath-time goodies and a smash cake families can decorate, enjoy or gleefully destroy together. Starting at 8 a.m. ET on August 7, 2026, a select number of kits will be available at mrbubblebirthday.com only while supplies last.

To extend the bubblin' fun, Mr. Bubble launched limited-edition bath-time surprises, including a 65th anniversary kit featuring nostalgic throwbacks, a bath time party in a box and a new bubble bath, offering families fresh and fun ways to bring the bubbly celebration home.

Mr. Bubble Party Pub Bubble Bath is a limited-edition bubble bath in a custom dog balloon-shaped bottle inspired by a timeless kids' party favorite. Created to celebrate Mr. Bubble's 65th birthday, this collectible 16-ounce bottle is filled with the brand's Original bubble bath, featuring its signature bubble gum scent and giant, giggle-worthy bubbles. Available only while supplies last, Party Pup brings even more fun to bath time while commemorating this milestone celebration.

is a limited-edition bubble bath in a custom dog balloon-shaped bottle inspired by a timeless kids' party favorite. Created to celebrate Mr. Bubble's 65th birthday, this collectible 16-ounce bottle is filled with the brand's Original bubble bath, featuring its signature bubble gum scent and giant, giggle-worthy bubbles. Available only while supplies last, Party Pup brings even more fun to bath time while commemorating this milestone celebration. Mr. Bubble Happy Bathday Box turns the tub into a party with four fan favorites in a sweet Birthday Cake fragrance: Birthday Cake Foam Soap, a fizzy Cupcake Bath Bomb, an Ice Cream Cone Sponge and Gummy Bear Bubble Bath. Made for gifting or everyday celebrations, the set brings big smiles, belly laughs and extra-happy splashes to bath time.

turns the tub into a party with four fan favorites in a sweet Birthday Cake fragrance: Birthday Cake Foam Soap, a fizzy Cupcake Bath Bomb, an Ice Cream Cone Sponge and Gummy Bear Bubble Bath. Made for gifting or everyday celebrations, the set brings big smiles, belly laughs and extra-happy splashes to bath time. Mr. Bubble Retro Bubble Bath Kit: The Classics Collection celebrates 65 years of bubbling fun with a collectible tribute to some of the brand's most iconic eras. The set features mini versions of the original powder bubble bath and throwback bottles inspired by the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, capturing the color, charm and carefree spirit that have made Mr. Bubble a bath-time favorite for generations.

For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About Mr. Bubble®

For 65 years, Mr. Bubble® has been making bath time more fun for generations of families. As the No. 1 kids' bath brand and home of the No. 1 bubble bath, Mr. Bubble creates playful, innovative bath products that inspire imagination, encourage creative play and turn everyday routines into memorable moments. From its iconic Original Bubble Bath to an expanding portfolio of bath-time favorites, Mr. Bubble continues to deliver giant, giggle-worthy bubbles and smiles to families everywhere. For more information, visit MrBubble.com or follow Mr. Bubble on Facebook (@Mr.Bubble), Instagram (@MrBubbleOfficial) and TikTok (@MrBubbleOfficial).

About The Village Company

The Village Company is a leading personal care company with a rich heritage of creating trusted brands that families have enjoyed for generations. Its portfolio includes Mr. Bubble®, the No. 1 kids' bath brand and home of the No. 1 bubble bath; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gel; and Hallu® bath and shower products. The Village Company's brands are available at leading food, drug, mass and e-commerce retailers nationwide. Learn more at thevillagecompany.com.

About Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman is a classically trained chef, best-selling author, and artist known for his dazzling, creative approach to food and desserts. Duff first rose to fame on the hit Food Network show Ace of Cakes, as he welcomed viewers into his innovative cake shop, Charm City Cakes, in Baltimore, MD, where he and his team reimagined the possibilities of cake design by building spectacular custom cakes. His fun-loving personality and culinary talents have made him a television mainstay, and today he can be found mentoring the next generation of bakers on the Food Network's Baking Championship franchise. Fans across the country can elevate their own celebrations with Duff's delicious cakes available on GoldBelly.com, party essentials on Hallmark.com, all-in-one baking kits from Baketivity, and a variety of recipes from his New York Times Best-Selling cookbooks. In 2026, Duff opened his first restaurant in partnership with Areas USA – Duff's Deli + Market by Duff Goldman, which is located in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Terminal C. For more information follow Duff on Facebook, Instagram , and X or visit www.Duff.com.

SOURCE The Village Company