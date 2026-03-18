Mr. Bubble Brings New Bathtime Adventures to Walmart with Big Bubbles, Playful Washes and Kid-Powered Clean

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. , March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Bubble is expanding its bubbly lineup at Walmart this spring with several new bath-time launches designed to make getting clean more fun for kids. The new additions include a Walmart-exclusive Watermelon Bubble Bath, interactive Super Blaster Body Washes and a Rocket Body Wash Infused Sponge — giving kids new ways to play and get clean. The launches continue the brand's 65th birthday celebration and make perfect additions to Easter baskets this season.

Walmart-exclusive Watermelon Bubble Bath, interactive Super Blaster Body Washes and a Rocket Body Wash Infused Sponge.

"Mr. Bubble has always been about turning everyday bath time into something kids actually look forward to," said Michelle Bartlett, Associate Marketing Director of New Product Development at The Village Company. "As we continue celebrating 65 years of bubbles, these new launches bring even more playful ways for kids to engage their senses, build independence and have fun while getting clean."

Walmart-Exclusive Watermelon Bubble Bath Brings a Splash of Fruity Fun

Mr. Bubble Watermelon Bubble Bath is making its debut exclusively in Walmart stores and on walmart.com. Featuring a fresh, fruity watermelon scent, the new bubble bath stimulates the senses while creating big, fluffy bubbles that encourage sensory play.

The gentle formula is enriched with aloe and vitamin E to help moisturize skin and is paraben-free, tear-free, dye-free, and dermatologist- and pediatrician-tested, making it safe for everyone from babies to adults. The 16-ounce bottle is priced at $4.88.

Rocket Body Wash Sponge Turns Bath Time into an Out-Of-This World Adventure

The new Bubble Buffer Body Wash Infused Sponge transforms everyday washing into a playful adventure. Simply soak the rocket-shaped sponge in water and give it a squeeze to activate the foamy body wash and fruity berry scent.

Formulated with aloe, olive fruit oil and vitamin E, the gentle body wash helps keep skin soft and clean, while the sponge design encourages imaginative play during bath time. Each sponge lasts for up to 20 washes and is paraben- and dye-free.

The 3.5-ounce sponge is priced at $7.97 and is available in Walmart stores and on walmart.com, as well as on mrbubble.com and Amazon.

Super Blaster Body Wash Lets Kids Take Aim at Clean, Bathtime Fun

Mr. Bubble is also introducing new Super Blaster Body Washes which have an interactive sprayer that streams foamy bubbles with every squeeze, giving kids a playful new way to get clean.

The easy-grip blasters encourage independence for big kids to take charge of their own bath or shower routine and make it easy for caregivers to spray down little ones with a few, quick squeezes. Available in two fruity scents — Blue Raspberry Blast and Sweet Strawberry Splash — the gentle formula is enriched with aloe and vitamin E and is free from parabens and sulfates. The 6.76-ounce Super Blaster Body Wash is priced at $8.97 and available at Walmart stores and on walmart.com.

To keep the bubbly fun going, Mr. Bubble also offers refills for the Super Blaster Body Wash. The refills allow families to reuse the blaster bottle again and again while mixing and matching between the two fruity scents so kids can switch up their bath-time experience. The Super Blaster Body Wash Refills are available on mrbubble.com.

Now at Walmart: Mr. Bubble 3-in-1 Favorites to make Getting Clean Fun & Easy

Walmart shoppers can now also find two tried-and-true Mr. Bubble favorites in stores and online as well. The convenient 3-in-1 formulas combine multiple essentials in one bottle, making bath time simpler for parents while remaining gentle enough for kids.

The Original Bubble 3-in-1 Body Wash, Shampoo & Conditioner is formulated with shea butter and aloe to gently cleanse while leaving skin and hair soft and nourished. A 16-ounce bottle is priced at $5.37.

The Calm & Sleep 3-in-1 Bubble Bath, Body Wash & Shampoo helps little ones wind down at the end of the day with a soothing blend of lavender, eucalyptus and chamomile. The hypoallergenic formula is tear-free and gentle enough for sensitive skin. A 16-ounce bottle is priced at $4.97.

Celebrating 65 Years of Bubblin' Fun

Mr. Bubble first made bath time more fun in 1961, when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company introduced a more affordable bubble bath that brought bubbly fun from department stores to everyday households. The original powdered bubble flakes promised to make getting clean almost as fun as getting dirty.

Today, Mr. Bubble continues that legacy of playful bathtime experiences. The brand has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company since 2008, and its signature formulas have evolved to create even more bubbles with gentle ingredients that families trust.

For more information about Mr. Bubble products, visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble ® , the #1 kids bath brand with #1 kids bubble bath, selling over 8 bottles per minute; Village Naturals Therapy ™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe ™ bath products; Soft & Dri ® deodorant; Dep ® hair gel; and Hallu ® bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

SOURCE The Village Company