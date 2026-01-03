Mr. Bubble Celebrates National Bubble Bath Day and 65 Years of Bubblin' Fun with Limited-Edition Launches & 30% Off Sitewide

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite bath-time buddy, Mr. Bubble, is turning 65 this year, and his first order of business is celebrating his favorite holiday: National Bubble Bath Day on January 8. To mark the occasion, the iconic bath-time brand is rolling out three exclusive limited-edition launches and a sitewide sale from January 3–8 at mrbubble.com.

Mr. Bubble turns 65 this year and to celebrate, the iconic bath-time brand is rolling out three exclusive limited-edition launches for National Bubble Bath Day on January 8.

"National Bubble Bath Day is just the start of a milestone year for Mr. Bubble," said Allison Peters, Associate Director of Marketing at The Village Company. "We're raising the bar with bigger celebrations, exclusive limited-edition drops, major savings and fun surprises throughout the year. Whether you grew up with Mr. Bubble or are discovering him for the first time, we're making 2026 our most bubbly year yet."

Three New Limited-Edition Launches: Something for Every Bubble Lover

For Curious Babies: Baby Bubble Elephant Bubble Bath

This ultra-gentle, Sweet Pea–scented bubble bath comes packaged in a collectible, refillable elephant-shaped bottle. Specially formulated for delicate skin, it's infused with aloe and vitamin E, made without parabens, phthalates or dyes, and is designed to create big, soft, long-lasting bubbles for soothing routines and sensory play. Baby Bubble Elephant Bubble Bath retails for $7.99.

As an added bonus, every Baby Bubble purchase from the Baby Bubble collection includes a free 2-ounce, travel-size Baby Bubble Moisturizing Lotion that's enriched naturally with the ABC superfoods of skin health: apples to smooth and moisturize, blueberries to balance skin health, and carrots to hydrate and protect.

For Kids: Bubble Buddies Gummy Bear Bubble Bath & Hand Soap Duo

Mr. Bubble brings double the bubbles and double the fun both in and out of the tub with the new limited-edition Bubble Buddies Gummy Bear Set. Packaged in collectible, refillable gummy bear-shaped bottles, the bubble bath and moisturizing hand soap feature a sweet, candy-inspired scent that kids love, and are infused with aloe for gentle hydration. The duo includes two 8-ounce bottles and retails online for $9.99.

For Kids & The Young at Heart: Bubble Gum Flavored Craft Soda

For the first time ever, Mr. Bubble goes "pop!" with a playful new twist: bubble gum-flavored craft soda. Fans can now sip the nostalgic bubble gum scent they've known for decades—reimagined as a limited-edition fizzy treat. "The bubble gum flavor is light, not too sweet, and the bubbles deliver a fun, feel-good fizz," adds Peters.

Mr. Bubble Craft Soda is vegan, caffeine-free and is made in the USA with pure cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup or artificial dyes. Single cans retail for $3.49 and a 12-pack is available for $24.99.

National Bubble Bath Day Sale: 30% Off Sitewide, January 3–8

To celebrate National Bubble Bath Day, all products on mrbubble.com will be 30% off from January 3–8. From classic bubble baths and fizzing bath potions to the new limited-edition exclusives, Mr. Bubble invites kids of all ages to learn, play and "make getting clean more fun than getting dirty."

The Celebration Is Just Getting Started

National Bubble Bath Day marks the start of more bubblin' fun to come. Throughout Mr. Bubble's 65th year, fans can expect new limited-edition launches, special promotions, and a few top-secret surprises designed to keep the festivities going all year long.

65 Years of Bubblin' Fun

Mr. Bubble was born in 1961 in North Dakota, when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company set out to make bubble baths more affordable—bringing them from department stores to drug stores nationwide. Originally sold as powder bubble bath flakes, Mr. Bubble promised to make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty.

Since 2008, Mr. Bubble has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company and continues to evolve with gentler formulas that create even more bubbles—while staying true to the playful spirit that's defined the brand for generations.

For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Formerly known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 kids bath brand with #1 bubble bath, selling over 10 bottles per minute; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gel; and Hallu® bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

SOURCE The Village Company