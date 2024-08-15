Duffee + Eitzen Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Dallas family law firm's seven partners, one associate earn Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch recognition

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duffee + Eitzen is proud to announce that peer lawyers across Texas have selected all seven firm partners and one associate to the prestigious Best Lawyers in America ® guide in a range of family law practice areas.

"Our team has earned a reputation among the very best by combining the firm's resources with experienced and talented lawyers so that we can handle the most complex divorce-related cases," said firm co-founder Lisa Duffee. "We're proud to know that our peers recognize our hard work and have selected us for these honors."

Duffee + Eitzen honorees for 2025 include:

Best Lawyers Ones to Watch honorees include:

Brittney Bramlett , partner: Family Law, Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation

, partner: Family Law, Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation Josh Dossey , associate: Family Law

In its 31st edition, Best Lawyers in America is the oldest and one of the nation's most-respected legal industry guides. The selection process starts with nominations and feedback from peers, followed by careful vetting by the Best Lawyers research staff.

Duffee + Eitzen attorneys are committed to upholding the legal profession's highest standards, and this is only the latest professional recognition for the group. In addition to individual Best Lawyers honors, the firm has earned recognition in the companion Best Law Firms in America for Family Law, Family Law Mediation, and Mediation in North Texas.

About Duffee + Eitzen

The experienced attorneys at Duffee + Eitzen represent clients in a range of high-stakes divorce and custody matters, including family law disputes with complex business and economic components. For more information, visit: https://www.duffeeandeitzen.com/.

