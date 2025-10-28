Duffy & Shanley Wins Top Award at the 2025 PRNEWS Platinum Awards Gala

The agency was named as the first-place winner for best-in-class work for a U.S. Consumer Product Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PR and communications industry's most innovative campaigns, standout agencies, and trailblazing professionals were celebrated on October 8 at the 2025 PRNEWS Platinum Awards Gala, held at Pier Sixty in New York City. Against the glittering skyline, more than 400 industry leaders gathered for what has become known as the biggest night in PR. Duffy & Shanley, New England's premier integrated public relations and communications agency, was recognized with the top award for the Product Launch, Consumer category for their work in launching the Australian brand, Bonds, in the U.S.

For over two decades, PRNEWS’ Platinum Awards have been hailed as the most coveted and competitive award in the communications space.

The evening recognized excellence across the full spectrum of communications—from creativity and storytelling to measurable impact and purpose-driven strategy. Platinum Award winners were announced live on stage, alongside the honorees of People of the Year and Agency Elite Top 120, representing the very best in brand storytelling, reputation management, and strategic innovation.

Duffy & Shanley earned first place for their strategic public relations work on Bonds' U.S. launch, a campaign that the NBC Today Show's Dylan Dreyer said "broke the internet." Bonds, a HanesBrands-owned basics label beloved in Australia for its effortless style and cheeky tone, made its stateside debut with a splash. Featuring Robert Irwin, son of the legendary Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, the campaign tapped into New York City's vibrant Australian expat community and captured national attention. Duffy & Shanley's efforts secured coverage in premier outlets including People magazine, the Today Show, and Entertainment Tonight, generating an impressive 22.5 billion media impressions and 58 million organic social impressions.

"Taking home the top award for the consumer product launch category for our industry's biggest night is an incredible accomplishment for our team," said Annette Maggiacomo, President of Duffy & Shanley. "This launch encompassed a full array of strategic PR tactics, including media relations, influencer tactics, social media efforts, and event planning. To see it all come together with resounding success and culminating in this award is truly an honor and a testament to our agency's commitment to consistently creating standout work with our clients."

"The Platinum Awards shine a spotlight on the ideas, teams and individuals defining what great communications looks like today," said Kaylee Hultgren, Content Director at PRNEWS. "This year's winners exemplify the creativity, integrity and strategic excellence driving our industry forward. The evening was a true celebration of PR's power to connect with one another, inspire and make an impact."

The gala featured a red-carpet networking reception, seated dinner, awards ceremony, and the ever-popular Platinum After Party, with attendees from top brands, agencies, and nonprofits across the country.

