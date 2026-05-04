Duffy Compliance Services Launches 60-Day Fractional CISO Trial Program

No-Obligation Offering Gives Organizations Executive-Level Cybersecurity Leadership Without Long-Term Commitment

FREDERICK, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duffy Compliance Services, a trusted provider of cyber compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its 60-Day Fractional Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Trial Program. Beginning today, organizations can engage a seasoned cybersecurity executive on a part-time, no-obligation basis — gaining enterprise-grade security leadership tailored to their specific needs and budget.

Many small and mid-sized organizations face a common set of security challenges: mounting compliance requirements across frameworks such as CMMC, NIST, HIPAA, and ISO; reactive rather than proactive security postures; and a lack of dedicated security leadership. The Fractional CISO program is designed to address all three, delivering the expertise of a full-time CISO at a fraction of the cost.

"Committing to a cybersecurity leader can feel like a big risk, especially for growing organizations," said Shawn Duffy, founder of Duffy Compliance Services. "Our 60-day trial removes that uncertainty entirely. Clients get real, actionable security leadership from day one — with zero long-term obligation."

What Clients Receive in 60 Days

Executive-level cybersecurity leadership and strategic guidance

Clear visibility into organizational risks and vulnerabilities

A compliance and security maturity roadmap

Practical, prioritized recommendations ready to act on immediately

Supply chain and vendor risk review

A jargon-free Risk Register your leadership team can understand and use

The engagement follows a structured six-step process — from an initial Kickoff & Discovery session through People & Awareness training, External Threat Assessment, Vendor Risk Review, Security Hygiene Review, and culminating in a comprehensive Risk Register & Roadmap.

The program is priced below the cost of a single security consultant engagement, with no long-term contract required.

About Duffy Compliance Services

Duffy Compliance Services is a cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm helping organizations navigate complex regulatory requirements and build resilient security programs. With deep expertise across CMMC, NIST, HIPAA, and ISO frameworks, Duffy Compliance serves as a trusted guide to cyber compliance for businesses of all sizes.

SOURCE Duffy Compliance Services