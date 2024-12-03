LAKE WORTH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida-based, family-owned restaurant group, Duffy's Sports Grill, is excited to announce the promotion of Joe Webb to Chief Executive Officer. Having served as President for the past five years, Joe has played a pivotal role in the brand's continued success and commitment to excellence.

DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL PROMOTES JOE WEBB TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"I am truly honored to be at the be part of a restaurant group that respects and equally honors its customers and employees. I appreciate the continued support of our board and ownership group and am honored to be named CEO of Duffy's Sports Grill. I am very excited about the future and look forward to our continued growth and maintaining our commitment to excellence that began four decades ago," said Joe Webb.

Since joining the Duffy Sports Grill's team, Joe has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, fostering an inclusive environment that resonates with both its team members and guests alike. Under his guidance, Duffy's Sports Grill has continued to thrive as a cornerstone of community engagement, providing a welcoming atmosphere for friends and families to gather, celebrate, and enjoy great food and sports.

"We are extremely proud of our legacy and being part of the fabric of our Florida communities," said Geri Emmett, part of the Company's ownership group along with the Morrison family. "With Joe at the helm, we are confident that Duffy's Sports Grill will continue to be a leader in food, beverage and sports entertainment as well as a place where memories are made."

Duffy's Sports Grill has built its reputation on a foundation of top-quality food, service, and community involvement. As they move into this exciting new chapter under Joe Webb's leadership, they remain dedicated to its mission, vison and values of providing an exceptional dining experience while supporting the communities it serves.

ABOUT DUFFY'S SPORTS GRILL

Duffy's Sports Grill is based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 30 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining, emphasizing fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. For more information on Duffy's Sports Grill, please visit www.duffysmvp.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/duffysmvp or www.instagram.com/duffysmvp.

