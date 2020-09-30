DuFrane Watches Launches Versatile, Minimalist, Go-Anywhere, Do-Anything Watch, The Waterloo

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuFrane Watches, a watch brand in Austin, TX, announced today the launch of their newest watch model, The Waterloo. Aptly named after the city of Austin's original name, The Waterloo was designed for its versatility, clarity and elegant simplicity. The Waterloo is made in the essence of DuFrane's previous models yet has a more simple, refined design to be worn all day, every day, as a true go-anywhere, do-anything watch.

New watch release; The Waterloo is available in four variations.

"The Waterloo is a quintessential DuFrane piece, masculine and durable but with fresh, unique qualities and a simple versatility that will fit with any occasion," said DuFrane Watches CEO and Founder Steven Lee. "It is our most well-rounded watch that can be worn on a weekend outing or complement a suit. The Waterloo was designed so you never have to take it off your wrist."

According to Lee, the design of the Waterloo was several years in the making, and attention to detail is evident at every phase of the design to exude the renowned DuFrane brand essence and quality. The dial is strikingly clean and minimalist, combining industrial and vintage elements but with complex undertones. The Waterloo dial features milled Arabic numerals on the brushed chapter ring, a linen-textured main dial surface, and an understated date window at the six o'clock position. The handset for the mechanical models are heat blued steel (oxidized by heating to 290 degrees Celsius) and coated with Swiss SuperLumiNova to assist visibility.

"My main goal when designing the dial was for it to be highly readable and super radiant," said Lee. "If you are going to be wearing a watch all day and every day, it needs to be highly functional, and that starts with it being a joy to read."

To emphasize its versatility, The Waterloo comes in two choices of Swiss movements. For traditionalists, an automatic mechanical version will feature the renowned and robust Sellita SW200. For those looking for a little less maintenance, a quartz version will feature a Ronda 715 movement with approximately five years of battery life.

The Waterloo's 39mm case was also carefully designed, featuring striking, brushed 316L stainless steel, the tightest tolerance case DuFrane has built to date. The result of this precision is a mechanical version of The Waterloo that is just over 10mm thin, with the quartz version measuring 8.8mm for extreme comfort and wearability. Both watches have a 10 ATM (330 ft) depth rating.

"Though it isn't a tool watch and is designed for comfort, we know The Waterloo wearer will be doing a variety of different activities that still require the same level of DuFrane reliability and fortitude," said Lee. "It was important that this be included as part of The Waterloo's design."

To begin promotion of The Waterloo, DuFrane is launching a Kickstarter campaign on October 1 with The Waterloo for sale at a heavily discounted price of $299.

For more information and more detailed specs, please email [email protected] or visit the DuFrane Watches website at www.dufranewatches.com

About DuFrane Watches

Founded by watch enthusiast and collector Steven Lee, DuFrane Watches designs watches that are elegant, timeless watches made for the adventuring man who exudes quiet confidence. All DuFrane Watches are made in small batches, feature Swiss movements, and are proudly designed and tested in Austin, TX. You can find DuFrane Watches on the web at www.dufranewatches.com, @dufrane_watches on Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dufranewatches

