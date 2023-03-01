Dufresne Spencer Group implements Package.ai to dramatically improve customer happiness and reduce Not-at-Home Failed Deliveries by 42%

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Package.ai, the leading customer engagement platform for furniture and appliance retail, has enabled Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG), Ashley Furniture's largest franchisee to dramatically improve customer happiness and reduce the number of not-at-home failed deliveries by 42% in just three months. This has allowed the furniture retailer to make an additional 700 successful delivery attempts per month across the DSG delivery network.

"We were looking to switch over from our standard last-mile delivery management solution, because it simply wasn't able to deliver our vision of customer centricity", said Chris Gustafson, Director of Quality Assurance at DSG. "Package.ai has become the cornerstone of our fulfillment and customer service. The ease of use, and just the overall platform itself, blows our previous routing delivery management solution out of the water."

DSG, which operates 124 Ashley retail stores, was previously using an industry-leading routing delivery management solution to coordinate 2,500-3,000 daily deliveries from its 20 distribution centers. Yet the DSG team kept seeing a significant number of customers dropping-off after the routing of deliveries had been already planned and confirmed. This meant that capacity utilization on its delivery vehicles was often far from optimal, increasing cost per delivery, not to mention impacting customer satisfaction.

After a smooth and well-orchestrated 3-month rollout, DSG's previous delivery management and customer messaging solutions were consolidated into Package.ai's unified platform. "With Package.ai we are able to eliminate departmental silos, throughout the customer journey and specifically within the fulfillment process, in a way that integrates engagement and operations through automation", added Gustafson. Package.ai's flagship AI chatbot Jenny was placed at the heart of DSG's customer communications to ensure transparent engagement, keep customers up-to-date in real time and immediately answer any questions they asked.

"We're proud to partner with DSG on this strategic transformation and help make them into the industry leader in automation and customer centricity", said Ziv Fass, CEO and Co-Founder at Package.ai. "We're thrilled to see such a profound positive impact so soon after the implementation. This is only the first phase of our vision to empower furniture retailers to foster more meaningful relationships with their customers and turn them into advocates and repeat buyers."

Within only 3 months, DSG saw a dramatic 42% reduction of not-at-home failed deliveries. This has two wins: Less disappointed customers as well as improved capacity utilization and therefore improved delivered dollars for the month.

Customer engagement and happiness has also shot up dramatically, with a 45% response rate for post-delivery feedback and an 89% positive 4 or 5-star ratings.

DSG has plans to expand on Package.ai's capabilities, and is looking to achieve almost full automation, utilizing Package.ai's chatbot Jenny to schedule, route, and confirm the customer, which will free staff to focus on giving great service. DSG also intends to utilize Package.ai in the management of floor-stock and clearance product flow to their retail stores, and coordination and reporting of furniture repair activities. The goal is to make it easier for DSG staff to fully focus on furniture handling, improving their customer and team experience, and ultimately improve performance and reduce costs.

About DSG:

At DSG, we don't just sell furniture – we make Life Moments Matter. We help furnish life's most precious moments for our teams, our guests, and our communities. We know many of the most treasured moments in your life happen in your home: conversations around the dinner table, family movie night on the sofa, tucking your children into their bed, and sharing your dreams and prayers in yours. In the background of these most sacred memories is furniture sold at our 124 Ashley locations, delivered by our 20 Distribution Centers and supported by our 4,000+ team members across 12 states.

About Package AI:

Package.ai is a complete customer engagement platform for high-value retailers and home service providers, bringing together sales, marketing and fulfillment into one full customer-centric experience. Powered by conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence, it allows brands to effectively form meaningful relationships with their customers, re-define loyalty and drive more sales. Package.ai is trusted by leading retailers, such as The Dufresne Group, Big Sandy Superstore, Don's Appliances and Spencers TV & Appliance. For more information visit www.package.ai.

