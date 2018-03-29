DUG Rockies Speakers Discuss Regions' Growth

HOUSTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 DUG Rockies conference agenda is set to reflect regions on the rise. Leading oil and gas executives will take the stage to discuss successes across the Bakken and Niobrara Shale - in addition to the D-J, Powder River and Williston Basins. Hundreds of industry professionals will gather in Denver April 24-25 to hear emerging operational strategies.
Whiting Petroleum, the Rockies' largest producer, projects its production to grow more than 20% in 2018. Whiting has implemented their new design in several wells in the Bakken and Three Forks. Brad Holly, President & CEO of Whiting Petroleum, provides candid analysis on completion drilling design and a look at what's next in the opening keynote presentation.
With higher oil prices and the commissioning of the Dakota Access Pipeline, the D-J Basin has seen more than $1.8 billion in pipeline deals and extensions in the past 7 months. PDC Energy and HighPoint Resources announced more than $800 million in drilling deals and will share their D-J Basin plans in the mid-morning and afternoon keynote presentations.
"DUG Rockies keynote presentations will spotlight awakened activity across the regions' 'sleeping shale giants,'" said Leslie Haines, conference host and Executive Editor-at-Large for Oil and Gas Investor. "This year's conference agenda will feature new well designs, AI advancements, 'play-o-nomics' and emerging plays."
Hess Corporation Onshore Vice President Barry Biggs will deliver an operator spotlight examining the company's improved well results. Building on its experience from Permian Basin EOR operations, Hess achieved greater efficiencies through AI deployment and lean manufacturing. The company has begun finding new ways to recover some of the 7.6 Bbbl of untapped, recoverable oil in the Bakken.
From keynote presentations and operator spotlights to roundtable discussions, DUG Rockies conference will host 15+ speakers, including:
- Scott Reasoner, Chief Operating Officer, PDC Energy Inc.
- Scot Woodall, CEO & President, HighPoint Resources Corp.
- Jay Knaebel, Vice President, Reservoir Engineering, Oasis Petroleum Inc.
- Matthew Phillips, Vice President, Engineering & Operations, Samson Resources
- Jack Vaughn, Chairman and CEO, Peak Exploration & Production
- Tyler Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer, Bruin E&P Operating
- Mark Pearson, President & CEO, Liberty Resources
- Blu Hulsey, Senior Vice President – Government & Regulatory Affairs, Continental Resources Inc.
- Eric Jacobsen, Senior Vice President – Operations, Extraction Oil and Gas
- Paul Favret, CEO, Resource Energy Partners
- David Gadzhimirzaev, Senior Digital Solutions Leader, Baker Hughes, a GE Company
- David Gonzales, President & COO, Bison Oil & Gas
- Samuel Rogers, Consulting Business Manager – North America, Schlumberger
- Tom Petrie, Chairman, Petrie Partners
- Trisha Curtis, President and Co-Founder, PetroNerds LLC
- Stephen Beck, Senior Director, North American Shale, Stratas Advisors
For more on DUG Rockies, visit DUGRockies.com.
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.
