DUG Rockies Speakers Discuss Regions' Growth

Whiting Petroleum, the Rockies' largest producer, projects its production to grow more than 20% in 2018. Whiting has implemented their new design in several wells in the Bakken and Three Forks. Brad Holly, President & CEO of Whiting Petroleum, provides candid analysis on completion drilling design and a look at what's next in the opening keynote presentation.

With higher oil prices and the commissioning of the Dakota Access Pipeline, the D-J Basin has seen more than $1.8 billion in pipeline deals and extensions in the past 7 months. PDC Energy and HighPoint Resources announced more than $800 million in drilling deals and will share their D-J Basin plans in the mid-morning and afternoon keynote presentations.

"DUG Rockies keynote presentations will spotlight awakened activity across the regions' 'sleeping shale giants,'" said Leslie Haines, conference host and Executive Editor-at-Large for Oil and Gas Investor. "This year's conference agenda will feature new well designs, AI advancements, 'play-o-nomics' and emerging plays."

Hess Corporation Onshore Vice President Barry Biggs will deliver an operator spotlight examining the company's improved well results. Building on its experience from Permian Basin EOR operations, Hess achieved greater efficiencies through AI deployment and lean manufacturing. The company has begun finding new ways to recover some of the 7.6 Bbbl of untapped, recoverable oil in the Bakken.

From keynote presentations and operator spotlights to roundtable discussions, DUG Rockies conference will host 15+ speakers, including:

Scott Reasoner , Chief Operating Officer , PDC Energy Inc.

Chief Operating Officer Scot Woodall , CEO & President , HighPoint Resources Corp.

CEO & President Jay Knaebel , Vice President, Reservoir Engineering , Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Vice President, Reservoir Engineering Matthew Phillips , Vice President, Engineering & Operations , Samson Resources

Vice President, Engineering & Operations Jack Vaughn , Chairman and CEO , Peak Exploration & Production

Chairman and CEO Tyler Crabtree , Chief Financial Officer , Bruin E&P Operating

Chief Financial Officer Mark Pearson , President & CEO , Liberty Resources

President & CEO Blu Hulsey , Senior Vice President – Government & Regulatory Affairs , Continental Resources Inc.

Senior Vice President – Government & Regulatory Affairs Eric Jacobsen , Senior Vice President – Operations , Extraction Oil and Gas

Senior Vice President – Operations Paul Favret , CEO , Resource Energy Partners

CEO David Gadzhimirzaev, Senior Digital Solutions Leader , Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Senior Digital Solutions Leader David Gonzales , President & COO , Bison Oil & Gas

President & COO Samuel Rogers , Consulting Business Manager – North America , Schlumberger

Consulting Business Manager – Tom Petrie , Chairman , Petrie Partners

Chairman Trisha Curtis , President and Co-Founder, PetroNerds LLC

, President and Co-Founder, Stephen Beck , Senior Director, North American Shale, Stratas Advisors

For more on DUG Rockies, visit DUGRockies.com.

