Dugan & Dame Releases Handcrafted Chocolate Bitters in Collaboration with Dewar's® Scotch Whisky

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Dugan & Dame has released limited edition bottles of hand-crafted chocolate bitters in collaboration with DEWAR'S® 15 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Helping cocktail enthusiasts level up their at-home mixology skills, the chocolate bitters are available on Dugan & Dame's website.

Dewars Chocolate Bitters Collaboration

"Our chocolate bitters are the perfect addition to a complex old fashioned," said Angela Dugan, head dame at Dugan & Dame. "Since DEWAR'S talented master blender Stephanie MacLeod is also a woman," she continues, "I wanted to create a feminine-driven bitters that complements the masculinity of whisky, so I chose more delicate botanicals and rose to play with the subtle floral flavors in the DEWAR'S 15 Year."

Dugan also wanted to highlight one of her favorite South Florida artisans, so she tapped Delray Beach's imaginative 5150 Chocolate to source and roast Ghanese coco for the bitters. "We care about what goes into our products—the ones we make from scratch and the ones we procure from like-minded partners—because we care about what goes into our bodies and yours," said Dugan.

"We all know whisky and chocolate go well together, and when DEWAR'S gets its very own chocolate bitters from Dugan & Dame to add to the most famous whisk(e)y cocktail - the old fashioned, it's time to dance," said DEWAR's North America brand ambassador Gabe Cardarella. "Cocktails don't need to be complicated to be delicious, but using good quality ingredients certainly helps," he continued.

For cocktail lovers yearning to evolve their mixology skills, Dugan & Dame have offered two easy-to-make, crowd-pleasing recipes to recreate at home.

Double Fashioned

2 oz Dewar's 15 year

.5 oz Orgeat

2-3 dashes of D&D chocolate bitters

orange + lemon peel twist

Add whisky, orgeat, and chocolate bitters to the glass. Add ice to the glass and stir until chilled. Garnish with orange + lemon peel twist.

Meant to Be

2 oz Dewar's 15 year

6-7 dashes D&D chocolate bitters

1 sugar cube

Orange Peel

Place the sugar cube in a glass and soak with bitters. Add whisky to the glass. Muddle the sugar cube. Add ice to the glass and stir until chilled. Garnish with an orange wheel.

ABOUT DUGAN & DAME: Founded by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Vaughan and Angela Dugan, Dugan & Dame makes quality tonics, bitters and cocktail components crafted with care from the best ingredients available. As an award-winning bartender, Angela knows how to make killer cocktails, but as a nutritionist, she was fed up with the artificial flavors and ingredients in the tonics and syrups available on the market. Tapping into her training in herbalism, Angela utilizes folk methods that provide unique flavor profiles while eliciting the most medicinal qualities of the plants. Organic and locally-sourced when possible. Responsibly and ethically sourced always. Follow them on Instagram .

ABOUT DEWAR'S: Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

