Dugan's Travels: A Celebration 20 Years in The Making

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dugan's Travels is excited to announce their live event schedule for their "Celebration Year: A Celebration 20 Years in The Making." In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the team at Dugan's Travels will be hosting five separate events throughout the United States, providing attendees a chance to learn from the company while enjoying multiple networking opportunities.



Dugan's Travels began as a small startup in 1997 all because the company founder—Jennifer Dugan—dreamed of being a work-from-home mother so she could be home with her children while still maintaining her own career.



Since that day, Jennifer and her dedicated team at Dugan's Travels have worked hard to not only build a successful agency but a family-friendly one. The team and every agent involved with the company works together to realize their collective dreams of owning successful home-based travel businesses.



Dugan's Travel is focused on always putting their agents first. They offer a selection of perks, including increased commission split with enhanced certification, the use of a CRM at no additional cost to them, and continuous support.



"I never expected to grow the business into what it is today," said owner and Chief Family Officer, Jennifer Dugan. "All I wanted was a way to do what I loved from home and help others do the same."



Dugan's Travels is excited to spend this year celebrating their family of agents by offering a variety of opportunities to not only continue their ongoing support but recognize their outstanding achievements.



The "Celebration Year: A Celebration 20 Years in The Making," is an ongoing event that is made up of five live events that are to be held throughout 2019. Two of the events will connect members of the agency and suppliers together for a summit of networking and educational opportunities.



Another two events will bring some of the top performing agents together for recognition events and luxury cruises. In July, the "Celebration Year," event is the Family cruise, which will take place aboard the Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas. The event is available to agents and their families.



The second luxury cruise will take place in September and will be a celebration of Dugan's Travels top agents. The "Five Star Agents" event recognizes those agents that were not only top in their sales and commissions, but also those who stood out for their overall services to their clientele over 12 months. This event will take place aboard the fabulous Disney Cruise Lines' Dream.



Finally, the "Celebration Year," event ends with Dugan's University Boot Camp, scheduled to take place at the magical Walt Disney World. This event is scheduled for November 17 – 22, 2019. As a mentorship event, this is agency exclusive and will provide an interactive experience to agents looking to pursue the Walt Disney World opportunity.



"I'm thrilled about what is happening at Dugan's Travels," said Jennifer.



The Dugan's Travels' "A Celebration 20 Years in The Making" event has team and hosted agents eager to celebrate the company's achievements and take advantage of the mentorship programs.



About Dugan's Travels: Dugan's Travels is a hosting agency for independent travel agents. Jennifer Dugan is an experienced travel agent and has worked in the industry since 1994. Working with Dugan's Travels, agents get access to agency-specific and supplier training available through their custom-built Learning Management System. They also have meager start-up fees and no monthly fees for agents, as well as a substantial commission split. To learn more about Dugan's Travels, visit www.travelathome.com.

SOURCE Dugan's Travels