Dugan's Travels Joins Forces with AgentMate

Jennifer Dugan, owner and Chief Family Officer of Dugan's Travels is very optimistic about the new agreement, stating, "We are so excited about implementing AgentMate to assist our agents. Its features and capabilities will provide them with the technology needed to facilitate their activities. We are confident that using the software will enable them to get more done in less time, thus achieving a higher level of success."

Dugan's Travels is a travel host agency with 400 independent contractor agents located across the United States. Dugan's Travels is located in Bremerton, Washington. All team members work virtually and are also located across the United States.

Dugan's Travels was founded in 1997 and began hosting agents in 1999. Dugan's Travels has received many awards including Presidents' Circle with Travel Leaders Network, Vacation Express President's Club Member, Platinum Agency with ALG Vacations and Best of the West with Sandals. Dugan's Travels is a member of IATAN, CLIA, ASTA, and PATH. For more information please visit www.travelathome.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Dugan's Travels