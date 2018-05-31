DuJour's Jason Binn Celebrates Summer Cover Star Dakota Fanning

On the heels of George Filopoulos's purchase of Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club and Resort on Saturday, May 26, the annual summer bash offered celebrity guests light bites such as mini quiches, crab cakes and sliders, along with Whispering Angel Rosé, provided by Paul Chevalier that was flowing the whole day. Music by Coco Robert, aka Coco The DJ, kept party goers dancing for hours. The soirée served as a viral campaign ahead of the launch of Jim Allen's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, set to open June 28.

The true star of the party, Fanning, was sparkling in a floral-printed Cinq à Sept dress and Christian Louboutin heels, offering a sophisticated and sweet summer style. CEO of Swiss watch manufacturer Zenith Watches, Julien Tornare, presented the Alienist star with an elegant Elite Ladies Moon Phase with Diamonds wristwatch, which she kept on her wrist while posing for pictures and mingling with guests throughout the party. Notable attendees included Fanning's boyfriend Henry Frye, designer Andrew Warren and former Commissioner of the NYCPD Raymond Kelly.

The summer cover was photographed by Francesco Carrozzini and styled by Deb Watson in New York City. It was shot shortly before the June release of Ocean's 8, which Fanning stars in alongside Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Fanning has also been getting rave reviews for her role in The Alienist, which she plays New York City's first female police detective.

About AU Card Limited

AU Card Limited is a global lifestyle management company headquartered in London with offices in Salt Lake City, Ft. Lauderdale and Dubai. Its flagship program, Aurae Lifestyle, provides members with the world's only custom made, bespoke Solid Gold Mastercard®. Aurae is redefining how legacy and success is celebrated and expressed. AU Card Limited also operates a standalone lifestyle brand, One Concierge, that provides concierge and lifestyle membership programs and corporate branded white label concierge programs in over 110 countries.

About Chateau d'Esclans

Located in the heart of Provence, France, Chateau d'Esclans is a prestigious estate and winery producing the industry's leading rosé wines. Owner Sacha Lichine and Oenologist Patrick Léon, also a Bordeaux native and former head winemaker at Mouton Rothschild, have worked together to craft one of the industry's most highly regarded portfolios of high-quality rosé expressions: Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, Les Clans and Garrus. The winery has become the fastest growing range of fine wines to be introduced globally during the past two decades, setting the tone for unprecedented growth within the rosé category. The company was awarded Wine Enthusiast's European Winery of The Year Award for 2014.

About DuJour

DuJour is a lifestyle media company focusing on fashion, entertainment, art, travel, business and culture with unrivaled access to the most affluent and influential individuals. Through our dynamic and integrated platforms, DuJour reaches a coveted, hand-selected audience in the country's top wealth markets with our national and local cosmopolitan coverage. DuJour is where luxury lives. We connect with our readers through world-class events, interactive media, and unparalleled content, where they live, work, and play.

About Gurney's Resorts

Situated on Montauk's most pristine stretch of oceanfront real estate, the flagship property Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is a Hampton's institution and the only four-season resort on Montauk. Providing guests with direct access to a 2,000 ft. private sand beach, 146 rooms, suites and beachfront cottages, each. Gurney's Newport debuted in 2017 with 257 renovated guestrooms, four restaurants, pools, spa, fitness center and the largest meeting space in the region. In 2018, Gurney's acquired The Montauk Yacht Club, expanding its footprint in the Hamptons. Under ownership led by George Filopoulos and Lloyd Goldman, the multi-phased updates to each of the properties have led them to be market leaders and year-round destinations. www.gurneysresorts.com

About Zenith

Since 1865, Zenith has been guided by authenticity, daring and passion in pushing the boundaries of excellence, precision and innovation. Soon after its founding in Le Locle by visionary watchmaker Georges Favre-Jacot, Zenith gained recognition for the precision of its chronometers, with which it has won 2,333 chronometry prizes in just over a century and a half of existence: an absolute record. Famed for its legendary 1969 El Primero calibre enabling short-time measurements accurate to the nearest 1/10th of a second, the Manufacture has since developed over 600 movement variations. Today, Zenith offers new and fascinating vistas in time measurement, including 1/100th of a second timing with the Defy El Primero 21; and a whole new dimension in mechanical precision with the world's most accurate watch, the 21st century Defy Lab. Energized by newly reinforced ties with a proud tradition of dynamic, avant-garde thinking, Zenith is writing its future… and the future of Swiss watchmaking.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dujours-jason-binn-celebrates-summer-cover-star-dakota-fanning-300657393.html

SOURCE DuJour Media

Related Links

http://www.dujour.com

