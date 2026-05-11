Limited-Edition Americana-Themed Men's Grooming Collection Smells Like Freedom and Adventure in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed to commemorate America 250©, Duke Cannon and the Jeep ® brand, today announced a collaboration highlighted by a limited-edition Body Wash and Brick of Soap. There are two scents, American Legend and, exclusively at Target, Trail Rated. Paying homage to hard-working men who live boldly and authentically, embracing both the American spirit and a love for the outdoors.

DUKE CANNON AND THE JEEP® BRAND COLLABORATE TO CELEBRATE A SHARED LEGACY OF OUTDOOR ADVENTURE AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT

"This collaboration is all about adventure and the people who get out there, try something new, and explore the U.S. in all its glory. Nothing says Americana like the Jeep ® brand and Duke Cannon; two brands built for guys who don't mind getting a little dirt under their nails," said Kathy Dixon, marketing director at Duke Cannon. "We're proud to team up with the Jeep brand to connect Duke Cannon's great-smelling, premium men's grooming products with rugged exploration in a way that honors our shared legacy of supporting veterans and those who served."

This joint venture goes a step beyond the grooming aisle, extending to Duke Cannon's ongoing give-back initiative that supports the reassimilation of veterans back into civilian life through the Duke Cannon Veteran Fund (DCVF). Founded on Veterans Day, with products that tap into military heritage, the Big Ass Brick of Soap was inspired by the soap bricks used by GIs in the Korean War. All product sales will allow Duke Cannon to support several critical organizations that provide health care, mental health support, job training, and educational services to Veterans and their families.

The limited-edition Duke Cannon x Jeep ® American Legend Body Wash and Brick of Soap, which exudes Americana by featuring a first-of-its-kind red, white, and blue coloring and is stamped with the Jeep logo, is available now at DukeCannon.com, Target, Amazon, Lowe's, and select specialty retailers. The packaging spotlights World War II and the Jeep Willys, a 4x4 light military utility vehicle used by Allied forces. The Duke Cannon x Jeep Trail Rated Body Wash and Brick of Soap, available now exclusively at Target, honor the Willys trim with the modern Wrangler/Gladiator on its packaging.

Duke Cannon x Jeep AMERICAN LEGEND BODY WASH & BRICK OF SOAP Scent: Virginia Cedar & Freedom - Clean, bright and aromatic with notes of lemon, mint, cypress and sandalwood

Duke Cannon x Jeep TRAIL RATED BODY WASH & BRICK OF SOAP Scent: Mountain Pine & Adventure - Fresh, robust and woody with notes of pine needles, oakmoss and cedarwood



For more information on the Duke Cannon and The Jeep Brand collaboration and to purchase the limited-edition grooming products, please visit DukeCannon.com.

About Duke Cannon

Duke Cannon Supply Co. is a premium men's grooming brand offering high-quality soaps, hair care, beard products, and skincare built for performance, not pretense. Inspired by American manufacturing and military heritage, the brand creates hardworking grooming essentials designed for size, value, and effectiveness. Based in Minneapolis, Duke Cannon supports U.S. veterans by donating a portion of proceeds to veteran-focused causes. Its products are available nationwide at major retailers and online.

About the Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

The collaboration between the Jeep brand and Duke Cannon was facilitated by FCA's licensing agent, IMG.

SOURCE Duke Cannon