Duke Energy and other utilities securing more home-grown energy from poultry waste in North Carolina

"Duke Energy supports the innovative way biomass can complement the other resources in our energy mix," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Using poultry waste to generate electricity diversifies our energy portfolio and supports the important agriculture industry in North Carolina."

The project will help Duke Energy satisfy state poultry waste-to-energy mandates under the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard ("REPS") law in North Carolina. In 2018, 300,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of the total electric power sold to retail electric customers in North Carolina was supplied by poultry waste.

The utilities buy the RECs generated by the facility when it produces 1 MWh of electricity. The RECs help the utilities meet the REPS requirements.

"This is a great example of North Carolina's portfolio standard directly causing the deployment of $32 million into the state to create jobs while helping divert pollution from our waterways," said Rich Deming, CEO of the Power Resource Group. "This project would have died during the long finance process if it were not for the support of Duke Energy and the utility counterparties when we needed contract extensions and other help."

The facility, which is connected to the energy grid by Pitt and Greene Electric Membership Corporation, collects poultry litter from dozens of nearby farms. It is dried to create a boiler fuel, which then creates steam and electricity.

The financing for the facility was provided by First National Bank of Pittsburgh and a consortium of private investors.

Duke Energy has been a long-time supporter of biomass in the state and this facility is an important addition to its portfolio. Additional utilities supporting the project through REC purchases are the North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation, EnergyUnited, Virginia Electric and Power Company (Dominion North Carolina), and the Fayetteville Public Works Commission.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Power Resource Group

The Power Resource Group moved its headquarters from Charlotte to Farmville in 2018. It is currently developing multiple additional energy projects using a variety of waste resources as fuel, and industrial-scale solar equipment leasing projects. prg-llc.com.

